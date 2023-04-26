Wayfair Way Day Sale 2023: Your Guide to the Best Deals Including Unbelievable Finds Under $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If those incredible Wayfair Early Way Day Doorbuster deals we shared left you wanting more, we've got amazing news. The wait is finally over! The huge Wayfair Way Day 2023 Sale is officially on, and you can save up to 80% on mattresses, bedding sets, sofas, area rugs, storage, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances and so much more.
Wayfair's Way Day is one of the biggest home sales of the year, so don't miss this chance to snag something you like for a really, really good price. Whether you've recently moved and need things to make your house feel nice and cozy or you haven't bought new furniture in five years and you're itching for a major update, there's something on Wayfair for everyone. In fact, pretty much anything you could ever want or need for your home is on sale right now.
What is the Wayfair Way Day Sale?
Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year where everything from outdoor furniture to living room seating, coffee makers to dog sofas, is on sale for up to 80% off. You can even find some seriously incredible deals for under $15. The deals are so good, they're even better than what you'd find on Black Friday or Cyber Monday! To make things even sweeter, Wayfair is offering free shipping with no minimum purchase. Some items even have free two-day delivery, so definitely be on the lookout for those.
When is Wayfair Way Day 2023?
This year, Way Day is from April 26-April 27, 2023. That means you only have about 48 hours to shop all the incredible deals they have on site. It's also important to note that the sale only happens once a year, so we highly recommend checking out the Way Day sale as soon as possible.
What are the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals?
There are thousands of discounted items right now at Wayfair, which can be seriously overwhelming. If you need some direction, here are some standout deals we recommend checking out.
The Best Way Day Deals Under $50
Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Round Pillow Cover & Insert
This luxe round pillow from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection comes in six colors including teal, blush and gold. According to shoppers it's so soft, has beautiful fabric and it's surprisingly bigger than it looks.
Zipcode Design Wickes 3 Piece Floating Shelf
Now this is one really great deal. Floating shelves are a great way to free up some space, keep things nice and neat and add some style to your home. These have over 6,200 perfect reviews and shoppers really love the value. You get three in a pack for less than $20, which is a lot lower than you'd find at other places. We'd snap this up ASAP.
Charlton Home Darcelle 3 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set
According to Wayfair reviews, these towels are both vibrantly colored and lush. Each set comes with one bath towel, one wash cloth and one hand towel. It's originally $37, but you can score the set today for just $24. It's the perfect time to stock up, especially if you're planning on having guests over anytime soon!
Mercury Row Sienna Starburst Sculpture 2 Piece Set
Give your space a pop of gold with these out of this world Starburst sculptures from Mercury Row. They're originally $64, but are on sale now for $50.
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
The Prague Duvet Cover Set from Andover Mills is made with double-brushed microfiber material that's said to be ultra-soft. The set comes with two shams and one duvet cover, and it's on sale for just $28.
Kelly Clarkson Birmingham Southwestern Handmade Flatweave Cotton Area Rug in Tan
Need a new rug? This pretty French Country-inspired area rug from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is just the thing you need to elevate your space. Right now it's on sale for as low as $16. We'd hurry on this deal as theres limited stock left!
Sand & Stable Calum Ottoman Table Tray
This circular rattan tray is the perfect space for snacks and drinks, or even books and other trinkets. It's originally $41, but it's on sale now for just $27. If you're in the market for an ottoman, we highly recommend pairing this table tray with the ottoman below.
The Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals
Sand & Stable Teele 18’-inch Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
This highly versatile pouf can be used to add a bit of texture and style to your space. You can use it as extra seating, a footrest, or an accent piece. It has over 2,500 five-star reviews and according to one shopper, the quality exceeds expectations.
Mistana Teen Lilly 26.4-inch Wide Velvet Armchair
This gorgeous velvet armchair was designed to be a compliment-getter. It comes in seven colors including this bright pretty fuchsia, navy and ivory.
Winston Porter Carminella 24-inch Tall End Table
We absolutely love all the colors this end table comes in, especially the teal. It has over 4,000 perfect reviews and shoppers describe this as "beautiful," "worth the money" and "perfect." It's originally $196, but it's on sale today for just $102.
The Best Way Day Outdoor Furniture Deals
Mercury Row Melissus Plastic/Resin Side Table
This sleek and totally stylish patio side table is just the thing you need to keep your patio or balcony looking extra fresh. According to reviewers, the table is extra sturdy, lightweight and easy to move. It's originally $120, but it's on sale right now for just $75. Such a great deal!
Wade Logan Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair
Who's ready for some rest and relaxation? Even if you're not going anywhere this spring or summer, this adirondack chair will make you feel like you're on a nice little vacate.
The Best Wayfair Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals
Zipcode Design Norwalk Upholstered Panel Headboard
If you love the look of this headboard now, just wait until you get it delivered in person. According to Wayfair reviews, this headboard is gorgeous in person and looks way more expensive than it is. Right now, it's on sale for as low as $150.
