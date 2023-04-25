Jennifer Lawrence's Stylish LBD Proves Less Is More

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies "Blunder" Comments on Female-Led Films

Only Jennifer Lawrence could make an LBD look anything but basic.

The Don't Look Up actress turned heads during an unexpected appearance at CinemaCon's opening night presentation on April 24. For the annual film showcase, held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, J-Law wowed in a black Versace minidress that was a mix of sexy and chic.

The design, fresh off the brand's fall/winter 2023 runway, featured a voluminous, cage-like skirt and structured high shoulders. Jennifer styled her outfit with sheer pantyhose, pale pink pumps, adorned with gold-encrusted bows, and a statement flower-shaped necklace embellished in diamonds.

The Hunger Games alum kept the rest of her look simple, sticking to her signature glam of barely-there makeup and effortless waves.

Jennifer's surprise red carpet appearance comes two months after she stepped out to celebrate W Magazine's annual Best Performances party, which marked 10 years to the day she won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for Silver Linings Playbook.