Lionel Richie Shares Insight Into Daughter Sofia Richie's Luxurious Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Watch : Lionel Richie Performed Which Songs at Daughter Sofia's Wedding?

Lionel Richie is revealing what it was like to be the father of the bride at Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's wedding.

Two days after the couple said "I do" in the South of France, the American Idol judge reflected on the big day.

"Baby girl has jumped the broom," Lionel exclusively told E! News on the American Idol red carpet in Hollywood, Calif., on April 24 (to hear more from him and his fellow Idol stars, tune in to E! News April 25). "Oh my god. That was a very humbling experience. In all of the fame of my life, she was so famous that day. It was her day. It was her life."

Sofia and Elliot's nuptials came one year after they got engaged. The model, 24, and the record label founder, 29, sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2021, a year after her split from Scott Disick. But as Lionel noted, he's known Elliot for a lot longer.

"I've known Elliot, her now-husband, since he was 9 years old if you can believe that," the four-time Grammy winner continued. "So I vetted the kid. I know who he is. I know his people."