Lionel Richie Shares Insight Into Daughter Sofia Richie's Luxurious Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Lionel Richie is revealing what it was like to be the father of the bride at Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's wedding.
Two days after the couple said "I do" in the South of France, the American Idol judge reflected on the big day.
"Baby girl has jumped the broom," Lionel exclusively told E! News on the American Idol red carpet in Hollywood, Calif., on April 24 (to hear more from him and his fellow Idol stars, tune in to E! News April 25). "Oh my god. That was a very humbling experience. In all of the fame of my life, she was so famous that day. It was her day. It was her life."
Sofia and Elliot's nuptials came one year after they got engaged. The model, 24, and the record label founder, 29, sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2021, a year after her split from Scott Disick. But as Lionel noted, he's known Elliot for a lot longer.
"I've known Elliot, her now-husband, since he was 9 years old if you can believe that," the four-time Grammy winner continued. "So I vetted the kid. I know who he is. I know his people."
And he's thrilled for the newlyweds. "They're happy, and they're in love," Lionel added. "And if you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid. And he loves my kid. So, I'm very happy."
Sofia had given fans glimpses into her wedding planning process—including her bridal shower and bachelorette party—and continued to keep them updated on the main event. From posting pictures of the venue and star-studded attendees (including sister Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton) to sharing snaps of her floral décor and Chanel gown, the influencer brought followers along throughout the pre-wedding festivities, ceremony and reception.
And it looks like Lionel, at the happy couple's request, even rocked the mic at one point during the celebration. "They had two songs," the singer told E!. "'Can you do ‘Hello' and ‘Stuck on You'?' And I said, ‘You know that's not in the budget, but I think we can afford Lionel Richie.' Of course, I said that, and of course Nicole said, ‘Dad you're not supposed to say that.' Just a ham sandwich."
All jokes aside, it seems like he and his family members had a wonderful time. "But I had such a great moment with my family," Lionel shared. "We hammed it up. You know, the Richies hammed it up really good, and the Grainges were all over the place. So, we have two great families coming together."
To see photos from the wedding, scroll on. Fans can also watch American Idol Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and the next day on Hulu and on-demand.