Nope, We Won't Get Over Keke Palmer's Radiant Met Gala 2023 Look

Baby, this is Keke Palmer.
And that's pretty much all we have left to say after seeing the Scream Queens alum stun with her look at the Met Gala 2023 in New York City on May 1. Posing for pics on the notable red steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Keke wore a custom sequined Sergio Hudson gown and she finished off her glam look with a long turquoise shawl that doubled as a train. (See every look from the red carpet here.)
The Nope actress welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson earlier this year and admitted to Live From E!: Met Gala 2023's Harvey Guillen that "it feels insane" to be at the fashionable event after having a child.
"But also so much more easy and breezy," Keke explained, "because nothing is harder than having a damn baby! So I feel like I am much more relaxed than ever before on any carpet."
The 29-year-old's gorgeous appearance wouldn't be the first time she's attended the annual event, considering she also served as an unforgettable host for Vogue's 2021 red carpet livestream, which doubled as her big debut.
Dazzling in a gold sequined Sergio Hudson Spring 2022 gown, Keke told Vogue she decided to channel icon Diana Ross for a legendary look that year.
"The theme is American independence, and there's no one better who comes to mind," she told the publication that September. "I love Diana. She calls herself ‘The Boss,' and I call myself ‘Big Boss,' so I thought okay, [she] would be a great person to pull from."
As the "You Got Me" singer noted, "It was important for me that for my first Met Gala, I wear something eye-catching, but also something that's timeless, so when I look back on it 20 years from now, I can say: 'That could be worn today and still be just as fabulous.'"
And we have a feeling that she'll say the same about her 2023 Met Gala look too.
