Shop the 10 Best Under $30 Sulfate-Free Shampoos

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to cleansing, nourishing and hydrating your hair, it's important to consider all the ingredients that go into a product. While we know that can be a tricky task with all the products out there with such long-running ingredient lists, one thing to look out for in your shampoos, particularly, is sulfates. Sulfates can be a harmful ingredient for some, with potential to irritate sensitive skin and have other long-term effects on people and the planet. Products with sulfates are often susceptible to animal testing, too.
If you want to start your search for sulfate-free products like shampoos, there are luckily a ton of wonderful options out there. From Jupiter's Dry Scalp & Dandruff Shampoo that fights flakes and itchiness to SheaMoisture's coconut and hibiscus shampoo for thick, curly hair, we rounded up all the very best products for your tresses, free of sulfates, of course.
Whether you're allergic to sulfates, have a dry, sensitive scalp or simply want to skip out on the ingredient, read ahead to give your hair the sulfate-free love it deserves.
Jupiter Dry Scalp & Dandruff Shampoo
If you're in the market for a new sulfate-free shampoo that also treats dandruff, Jupiter's Dry Scalp & Dandruff Shampoo is here to rescue your tresses. The vegan, color-safe formula has a light, natural scent that nourishes and calms the scalp with zinc pyrithione, so you can say so long to flakes, irritation and itchiness.
Amika Normcore Signature Shampoo
If you love amika's dry shampoo, you'll probably love their affordable, highly rated Normcore Signature Shampoo, too. The formula is infused with vitamins and antioxidants, like sea buckthorn and coconut acid, for results that lead to hydrated, soft and unbelievably shiny tresses. Reviewers say that the shampoo has helped prevent "breakage" and call the shampoo "the best" they've ever used.
Moisturizing Shampoo
Native's Moisturizing Shampoo makes my hair feel unbelievably clean and nourished. While I'm obsessed with the coconut & vanilla scent, the shampoo also comes in a limited-edition gummy bear scent and sweet peach & nectar. The shampoo has only 10 ingredients, and is free of sulfates, parabens, silicone and dye. For just $10, the cruelty-free and vegan shampoo will be your new go-to.
Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
This Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo has over 19,800 glowing Amazon reviews, for good reason. The color-safe, sulfate, paraben and phosphate-free formula is infused with moisture-attracting red algae, antioxidant argan oil and Vitamins A and E. Perfect for everyday use, the gentle shampoo will help maintain hydration from your roots and, according to reviewers, "reduces itchiness and gives freshness."
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo
Gently cleanse and nourish your curls with this SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo. The curl enhancing shampoo uses silk protein, neem oil and hibiscus flower extract to improve elasticity and deliver unparalleled shine. One reviewer says this shampoo works "like you just came from the hairdresser." That sounds pretty good to us!
Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Shampoo
Packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, Briogeo's banana + coconut superfood shampoo is perfect for all hair types, particularly balanced-to-dry hair. The fresh juice inspired shampoo has hundreds of glowing ratings, one reviewer sharing, "Best shampoo for wavy hair. Let me begin with the smell. I love the smell of this shampoo. It has a scent that will last in your hair all day. There is no product buildup left behind. It cleaned my scalp, and left my wavy so soft. When used with the conditioner this set makes my wavy so soft. This is great if you are looking for beachy waves!"
Luseta Purple Shampoo
If you have blonde, grey or color-treated hair, Luseta's sulfate and paraben-free Purple Shampoo will keep your hair from appearing brassy, while nourishing and cleansing your tresses.
One reviewer shares, "I am on my third bottle now. I have gray and blonde hair and it keeps them shiny and not brassy. The bottle lasts a long time, too."
COLOR WOW Color Security Shampoo
Safe for all hair types and colors, this clean, residue-free Color Wow shampoo is super gentle yet effective. Reviewers say this is "the best shampoo" they've ever used, and that the formula is also "perfect for hair extensions."
Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo
With argan oil and pumpkin, Acure's ultra-hydrating shampoo has mega omega fatty acids that replenish dry hair and reduce frizz. It's also free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde and more. Reviewers say that thanks to this shampoo, their "hair has never looked better." That $8 sale price doesn't look to shabby, either.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Ultra Rich Shampoo
Super hydrating, nourishing and detangling, Biolage's Hydra Source Shampoo ticks all the boxes. It has biomimetic hyaluronic acid, which is perfect for super dry hair. The shampoo is also currently on sale over at Amazon.
One reviewer gushes, "Before using this shampoo I was experiencing so much hair loss after every shower; Now since I've started using Biolage my hair is not only softer but stronger too, hardly ever experience hair loss now. Definitely worth buying."