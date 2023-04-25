12 Things From Goop's $79,766 Mother's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mother's Day is almost here and it's time to shop. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop dropped its annual Mother's Day gift guide. Each year, we look forward to the selection, from the outrageous picks beyond our budget to the thoughtful gifts that may make our lives easier.
This year, the selection includes 149 items, with a value totaling around $79,766 (yes, I did that math so you don't have to). There's even a $2,250 flannel shirt and a $1,050 coffee table book. This year, there's an opportunity to donate diapers to the nonprofit Baby2Baby.
If you want to do some goop-inspired gift shopping, here are some of the useful items we'd actually buy for mom.
Goop Mother's Day Gift Picks
Baby2Baby Mother's Day Diaper Donation
Goop shares, "Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, they're taxed as luxury goods in 28 states. This year, we're partnering with the national nonprofit, Baby2Baby, to support their continued work providing diapers to families in need. To learn more about Baby2Baby's mission click here. 100% of purchases made on goop.com will be donated to Baby2Baby. If you'd like to make a larger donation in your name, you can do that here."
Goop Beauty G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush
If you are not dry brushing yet, I highly recommend it. I do it before I shower to detox and exfoliate. I brush toward the heart, going downward on my arms and upwards on my legs. I use the brush in a circular motion on my butt and stomach, avoiding the delicate skin on the neck and chest. When I dry brush before I shower, it makes a huge difference in the softness of my skin.
Manta Hair Hairbrush- Fully Flexible Hair Brush- Gentle Brush That Helps Prevent Hair Breakage - Scalp Care Massager and Detangler
This brush is great to massage the scalp and detangle your hair without being harsh. This is because the palm-size brush creates less tension, according to the brand. There are a few colors to choose from.
Goop Beauty “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak
Give the gift of relaxation with this detoxifying bath soak. This is just what you need after a tough day. The soak is made with Epsom salts, chia-seed oil, passionflower, valerian root, myrrh, Australian sandalwood, and wild-crafted frankincense.
This bath soak has 5.3K+ Sephora Loves.
ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has all the essentials you need to create a wide variety of looks. These velvety soft formulas are available in shimmer and matte finishes.
This product has 64.6K+ Sephora Loves.
goop GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
This trio has full-size, best-selling lip balms. There are two sets with three shades. There's an option with warm tints and another with cool shades. These lip balms are hydrating and long-lasting while they deliver a subtle dose of color. Gwyneth Paltrow says, "Worth it! My lips get really dry in the winter especially, and all three balms soothe and moisturize like nothing else."
These sets have 3.5K+ Sephora Loves.
Aquis Flip Hair-Drying Tool, Water-Wicking, Ultra-Absorbent Recycled Microfiber
Dry your hair quickly without damage when you use this water-wicking, ultra-absorbent hair towel, which comes in multiple colors.
A shopper explained, "Yes. If you've never tried an Aquis wrap or towel, or flip, it's hard to understand how good they are and how different they are. They're not just an expensive (though they aren't inexpensive) hair wrap. They really do wick and pull moisture and water out of your hair to dry it. Why it's different: It's very, very different than using a standard towel or microfiber wrap or towel. I resisted trying Aquis for a long time due to the cost. But after trying them, I quickly found much to my surprise they were well worth the cost. This isn't just an expensive towel or hair wrap, it's something that's very different and unique. It's a very different experience than using a standard towel or regular hair wrap."
Bala Weighted Bangle Set
If mom wants to add a bit of resistance to her workouts, she can wear these weighted bangles on her wrists or ankles. Rock these for a walk, pilates, yoga, or even just hanging around the house. There are many colors to choose from.
Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Treat mom to the ultimate at-home spa facial with the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy. This little tool is said to help reduce breakouts and blemishes, minimize the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness.
Theragun Mini 2.0- Handheld Electric Massage Gun- Compact Deep Tissue Treatment for Any Athlete On The Go
This is the ultimate, on-the-go massage treatment. This massage gun is pocket-sized and easy to travel with. It has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Therabody shopper said, "As a Master Educator for Therabody, I felt it was my responsibility to know more about other Theragun products. I have always used the Theragun Pro but took a chance on the mini. I was not disappointed. I love the Theragun mini. It's very portable, easy to handle and delivers the same power and effectiveness as the Pro model. Great for budget mindRead more about review stating Mini gun delivers MAX efficiency!ed folks needing a product that delivers the most bang for their buck!"
If you want to do more goop-inspired shopping, you'll love these gift picks.