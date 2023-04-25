12 Things From Goop's $79,766 Mother's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mother's Day is almost here and it's time to shop. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop dropped its annual Mother's Day gift guide. Each year, we look forward to the selection, from the outrageous picks beyond our budget to the thoughtful gifts that may make our lives easier.

This year, the selection includes 149 items, with a value totaling around $79,766 (yes, I did that math so you don't have to). There's even a $2,250 flannel shirt and a $1,050 coffee table book. This year, there's an opportunity to donate diapers to the nonprofit Baby2Baby.

If you want to do some goop-inspired gift shopping, here are some of the useful items we'd actually buy for mom.