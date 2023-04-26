Mother’s Day Gifts For Self-Care To Help Her Pamper, Relax & Chill

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Oh, Moms. They work so hard! They do so much! They work, they cook, they clean, they plan, they drive you to places, they yell at you but ultimately end up being right about that one friend, and wholeheartedly devote their lives to their families.

The thing is, that all too often can end up flattening their identities into one word: Mom. But moms are so much more than who they are in relation to their families. We may not always appreciate it when we're young, but moms are fully-formed people with passions, and interests, and flaws (oh my!).

What I'm really trying to say is, moms are often so good at caring for everyone else, they forget to care for themselves.

That's why I've put together this list of Mother's Day gifts to boost her self-care regimen! Whether she's lighting a candle themed after her own accomplishments or snuggling into pajamas that don't have your community soccer league logo on it, your mom (or any mom in your life!) will appreciate these simple yet luxe gifts as much as you appreciate her.