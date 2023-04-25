Sofia Richie's Glam Wedding Makeup Included This $10 Mascara

Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony in France in the most breathtaking bridal makeup. Get all the dazzling details of how she achieved her effortless glow.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 25, 2023 5:48 PMTags
WeddingsBeautyCouplesMakeupCelebritiesSofia RichieE! Insider
Watch: Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

When it came to Sofia Richie's wedding makeup, it was love at first sight.

The model—who married Elliot Grainge in the South of France on April 22—opted for an effortlessly glam look that consisted of a skin-like finish with subtle highlighter, pops of peachy-pink cheeks and lips and soft, bronzy eye makeup.

And for anyone yearning to know how Sofia nailed her bridal beauty, her makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared all the dazzling details on TikTok.

"For Sofia's cheeks, I used this Nudestix Matte in Sunkissed," she said in the April 24 video of the cream bronzer, noting she layered the brand's blush shade Picante on top. "So, this is the exact lip I used, Rouge Coco Baume from Chanel in 928 Pink Delight."

Pati also contoured Sofia's lips with the Dibs Beauty Lip Definer and in the center, she swiped on NudeStix's Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil in Sunkissed Nude. For the eyes, the makeup artist kept it simple, using a Chanel shadow stick in a bronzy hue, then she added a gold gloss on top.

photos
Sofia Richie's Paris Bachelorette Party

Best of all? Pati added va-va-voom to Sofia's lashes with a drugstore staple, applying Maybelline's Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara. As Pati put it, "Sofia's wedding makeup was really all about, just, like, fresh, clean, glowy."

James Devaney/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Attends First Red Carpet Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 4

2

Why Andy Cohen Lost His "S--t" With Teresa Giudice at Reunion Taping

3

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

It's a sentiment the bride echoed when describing the vision she had for her wedding-day glam.

"The makeup for the entire weekend was super simple and clean," Sofia told Vogue in an interview published April 24. "I just wanted it to feel timeless: I don't want to look back in like 20 years and be like, She's a glamazon."

The 24-year-old praised her glam squad, including Pati and her long-time hairstylist, Kathleen Riley for making her bridal beauty dreams a reality.

"I always dreamed of her doing my makeup on my wedding day," Sofia said of Pati, before gushing over Kathleen, adding, "Not only was she a wedding guest, but she's a good friend and an amazing hairstylist, and it meant a lot to me to have a friend there."

@patidubroff here’s how to get Sofia Richie’s WEDDING makeup look @sofiarichiegrainge #sofiarichiewedding #sofiarichiestyle #bridalmakeup #chanelbeauty #nudestix #welovecoco #makeupbymario #dibsbeauty #maybelline @chanelbeautyofficial ? Sunshine - WIRA

Of course, Sofia's glam wasn't the only aspect of her big day to swoon over. Keep scrolling to see her and Elliott's fabulous wedding day.

TikTok / Sofia Richie
Bouquet Toss

Who will catch it?

TikTok / Sofia Richie
Next to Wed?

We have a winner!

Instagram
Feeling Fireworks

As seen on guest Tania Shroff's April 23 Instagram Story, the couple shared a smooch in front of an epic view on their special day.

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Time to Dance

The bride danced to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" at the wedding after-party.

Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi
After-Party Look

Sofia rocked her third wedding style: A Chanel mini dress.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

The bride's sister donned a black, one-shoulder gown at the wedding.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

A back view of the star's dress at her sister's special day.

Instagram
Marianna Hewitt

The beauty influencer shared a look at her attire for the occasion on her Instagram Story April 22 with the words, "Ready for the wedding."

EliotPress / MEGA
Dreamy Dinner

The couple were spotted looking smitten at their rehearsal dinner before the big day.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

The star shared this pic of herself at Sofia and Elliot's wedding rehearsal dinner on Instagram.

instagram.com/roxybijan
Pre-Wedding Style

Sofia appeared before her wedding in the South of France.

instagram.com/ali.meller
Pre-Wedding Bliss

Sofia and Elliot appeared together before their wedding.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Attends First Red Carpet Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 4

2

Why Andy Cohen Lost His "S--t" With Teresa Giudice at Reunion Taping

3

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

4

Travis Barker Jokes Enemas Are the Key to Kourtney Kardashian Marriage

5

New Photos of Gigi Hadid and Daughter Khai Prove She's Her Mini-Me