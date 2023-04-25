Sofia Richie's Glam Wedding Makeup Included This $10 Mascara

Watch : Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

When it came to Sofia Richie's wedding makeup, it was love at first sight.

The model—who married Elliot Grainge in the South of France on April 22—opted for an effortlessly glam look that consisted of a skin-like finish with subtle highlighter, pops of peachy-pink cheeks and lips and soft, bronzy eye makeup.

And for anyone yearning to know how Sofia nailed her bridal beauty, her makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared all the dazzling details on TikTok.

"For Sofia's cheeks, I used this Nudestix Matte in Sunkissed," she said in the April 24 video of the cream bronzer, noting she layered the brand's blush shade Picante on top. "So, this is the exact lip I used, Rouge Coco Baume from Chanel in 928 Pink Delight."

Pati also contoured Sofia's lips with the Dibs Beauty Lip Definer and in the center, she swiped on NudeStix's Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil in Sunkissed Nude. For the eyes, the makeup artist kept it simple, using a Chanel shadow stick in a bronzy hue, then she added a gold gloss on top.