Sofia Richie's Glam Wedding Makeup Included This $10 Mascara

When it came to Sofia Richie's wedding makeup, it was love at first sight.
The model—who married Elliot Grainge in the South of France on April 22—opted for an effortlessly glam look that consisted of a skin-like finish with subtle highlighter, pops of peachy-pink cheeks and lips and soft, bronzy eye makeup.
And for anyone yearning to know how Sofia nailed her bridal beauty, her makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared all the dazzling details on TikTok.
"For Sofia's cheeks, I used this Nudestix Matte in Sunkissed," she said in the April 24 video of the cream bronzer, noting she layered the brand's blush shade Picante on top. "So, this is the exact lip I used, Rouge Coco Baume from Chanel in 928 Pink Delight."
Pati also contoured Sofia's lips with the Dibs Beauty Lip Definer and in the center, she swiped on NudeStix's Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil in Sunkissed Nude. For the eyes, the makeup artist kept it simple, using a Chanel shadow stick in a bronzy hue, then she added a gold gloss on top.
Best of all? Pati added va-va-voom to Sofia's lashes with a drugstore staple, applying Maybelline's Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara. As Pati put it, "Sofia's wedding makeup was really all about, just, like, fresh, clean, glowy."
It's a sentiment the bride echoed when describing the vision she had for her wedding-day glam.
"The makeup for the entire weekend was super simple and clean," Sofia told Vogue in an interview published April 24. "I just wanted it to feel timeless: I don't want to look back in like 20 years and be like, She's a glamazon."
The 24-year-old praised her glam squad, including Pati and her long-time hairstylist, Kathleen Riley for making her bridal beauty dreams a reality.
"I always dreamed of her doing my makeup on my wedding day," Sofia said of Pati, before gushing over Kathleen, adding, "Not only was she a wedding guest, but she's a good friend and an amazing hairstylist, and it meant a lot to me to have a friend there."
@patidubroff here’s how to get Sofia Richie’s WEDDING makeup look @sofiarichiegrainge #sofiarichiewedding #sofiarichiestyle #bridalmakeup #chanelbeauty #nudestix #welovecoco #makeupbymario #dibsbeauty #maybelline @chanelbeautyofficial ? Sunshine - WIRA
