Blake Lively Makes Stylish Appearance at First Red Carpet Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 4

Two months after it was revealed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child together, the Gossip Girl star attended the Barnard annual gala in New York. See her look here.

Watch: Celebrities Who've Had Babies in 2023: Blake Lively & More!

Attention, class!

Blake Lively is back on the red carpet, and she just provided another lesson on how to serve some serious style.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, arrived at Barnard College's Annual Gala in New York on April 24 in a colorful coat which she wore over an off-the-shoulder, floral print Carolina Herrera dress—finishing off her look with drop earrings, a sparkly pink ombré clutch, Manolo Blahnik pumps and a curly half-up, half-down 'do.

During the event, Blake presented an award and recalled how early in her career she had "zero acting jobs" and decided to go back to college.

"Two weeks after that, the producers of Gossip Girl called me like an ex-boyfriend and they said, 'Listen, will you please do this show? And if you do, we promise you can go to Columbia one day a week—as long as it doesn't interfere with our seven-day-a-week shooting schedule,'" the actress said in her speech, per a video shared by Barnard College on its Instagram Stories. "Who doesn't want to earn a bachelor's degree in 77 years?"

She added, "So needless to say, I think I have to accept that tonight is the closest I'm going to get. So I'm just going to pretend that this is me graduating tonight. So thank you, thank you. I made it."

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The occasion marked Blake's first red carpet appearance since she and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child together. Her last red carpet outing was in November when the then-pregnant Simple Favor star honored the Deadpool actor at the American Cinematheque Awards. But in February, Blake—who also shares daughters James, 8; Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan—revealed their newest family member had arrived by posting a picture of herself without a baby bump.

Still, the couple has attended a number of public events since welcoming their little one and enjoyed several NYC outings, including with Taylor Swift.

To see more of Blake's red carpet and street style looks, keep scrolling.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Looking Golden

The actress debuts her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in a glitzy gold dress from Valentino.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Beauty in Blue

The A Simple Favor star stepped out in a dazzling blue co-ord set to see the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Glitz and Glam

While attending the Free Guy premiere with Ryan, Blake certainly stole the spotlight this sparkly pink cut out gown.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pretty in Pastel

Blake brings a splash of color to The Adam Project premire.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Little Black Dress

Who says an LBD has to be boring? The star's cut-out look proves that the timeless design can be risqué.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Orange You Glad

The Gossip Girl alum turns the street into her own personal runway, as she turns heads in a vibrant orange power suit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Masterpiece

Blake proves why she's Met Gala royalty in this Versace Atelier masterpiece.

Backgrid
Lady in Red

Blake takes NY by storm while attending a Met Gala after-party in this sexy red-beaded corset dress.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust
Bow Down

Her presence is a present! Blake stuns in a red mini dress that features a massive bow front detail and beaded appliqués.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Image
Beautiful in Black

Blake can't get enough of suits and she ups the ante with this all-black look, complete with a daring sheer top.

UMV/Star Max/GC Images
Navy Queen

The actress is looking fierce in a suit, sunglasses, hat and boots. 

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Perfectly Suited

Blake looks rocks a floral-print suit with a violet coat as she walks into down the street in NYC.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Classically Stunning

The actress wears a menswear-inspired look to New York Fashion Week. She even added a top hat to complete the outfit.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Prints and Patterns

The actress mixes it up with style, wearing two complementary, yet different patterns. The brooch on her collar, however, is the hero of this look.

Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Ravishing Ribbons

Blake's fashion is a present to the style obsessed. Between the earrings, glitz, red ribbon and shoes, we're not sure which part of her ensemble is our favorite.

James Devaney/GC Images
Suited Up

The star demonstrates how to wear menswear-inspired fashion on the streets of NYC.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The Empress

Blake took the cake at the 2018 Met Gala. This Versace gown was made for the star's stunning figure, and the over-the-top headpiece tied it all together. This look was everything. 

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Lavender Fields

The actress keeps it casual in a linen suit and effortless hair.

James Devaney/GC Images
Dapper Duchess

Take note: You need a suit with wide-leg pants for fall. Also, adding a floral pin to your suit won't hurt.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
What a Doll

Looking like the ultimate queen of candy wonderland, Blake sports a cotton-candy pink Jenny Packham dress paired with yellow Christian Louboutin heels. This look is perfect for a picnic in the park or even a sweet stroll down candy lane. 

Splash News
Fab in Plaids

The starlet made a huge fashion statement in this plaid, black-and-white, fleece dress paired with a tan designer coat. 

Ron Asadorian / Splash News
Perfectly Paired

This bright-red patent leather coat by Michael Kors does all the talking for this actress. The look is paired with pointed pumps and a natural face. 

Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Beauty in Black

Keeping it sexy and simple, the mom and wife opted for a sleek LBD with a plunging neckline paired with strap heels. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Dapper Diva

The stunning actress bares some major leg in this gorgeous navy blue Sonia Rykiel tuxedo dress. This look could be casual or dressy, pairing it with anything from heels, sneakers...or do like Ms. Lively and add a tie for a pop of color. 

James Devaney/GC Images
New York State of Mind

Blake looks like a lovely piece of graffiti art in this abstract and colorful Oscar De La Renta dress. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Denim Chic

OK, these embroidered heels definitely makes the look, but this fashionista paired them with this amazing oxblood leather trench and denim-blue wrap dress. Wow!

James Devaney/GC Images
Suit and Tie

Blake show you how to make your boyfriend's suit look cute. The acting diva kills it in this Ralph Lauren ensemble. 

Blair Raughley/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images
Platinum Perfection

Ms. Lively sure knows how to pull off a red lip. This actress stuns in this Ralph & Russo suit paired with pumps. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Lively Morning

This babe was serving major vintage vibes in this all in one Chanel jumpsuit paired with pumps. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Bananas for Blake

Yellow yellow yellow! This Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit is fully equipped with all things chic and Blake is owning it. 

