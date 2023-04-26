Black Mirror Season 6 Finally Has a Thrilling Release Date

Netflix just unveiled a release date for Black Mirror season six and the series is coming back sooner than you think. Read on to find out when the mind-blowing series is set to return.

By Kisha Forde Apr 26, 2023 3:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Get ready to face the mirror again.
 
After a four-year hiatus, the sixth season of Netflix's hit show, Black Mirror, is officially back on the map with a confirmed return date of June 2023.
 
The latest installment of the thrilling anthology series is set to have a star-studded cast including Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Danny Ramirez, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz and more.
 
And if you thought there was more than a fair share of twists and turns in the first five seasons, the show's creator, Charlie Brooker, promises viewers haven't seen anything yet.

"This time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements," he told Tudum in an article published April 26. "Including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through—but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

But the Netflix series isn't the only one with an upcoming premiere date this year. Read on to see when your favorite show will return.

Peacock
Mrs. Davis (Peacock) - April 20

The series stars Betty Gilpin as nun taking on technology.

Epix
FROM (MGM+) - April 23

FROM will debut its second season on its new home, MGM+, in April.

HBO Max
Love & Death (HBO Max) - April 27

Elizabeth Olsen has an axe to grind in this killer true story.

Monty Brinton/Paramount+
Fatal Attraction (Paramount+) - April 30

Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet star in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, a reimagining of the 1987 movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. The first two episodes premiere April 30.

HBO
The Other Two (HBO Max) - May 4

Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver and the others return for season three of The Other Two, May 4 on HBO Max.

Hulu
The Great (Hulu) - May 12

Season three of The Great, starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, drops May 12 on Hulu.

AMC
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - May 14

Fear the Walking Dead embarks on its final chapter, starting in May.

The CW
Nancy Drew (The CW) - May 31

The final investigation begins in May.

FOX
MasterChef (Fox) - May 24

The 13th season of Gordon Ramsay's cooking competition series premieres on Fox in May.

Hulu
The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 25

The third season of Hulu's The Kardashians premieres May 25 on the streamer.

Netflix
Black Mirror (Netflix) - June 2023

After a four-year hiatus, Netflix announced that season six of the chilling anthology will premiere in June 2023.

Freeform/Frank Ockenfels
Cruel Summer (Freeform) - June 5

The second season of Cruel Summer—featuring an entirely new cast and mystery from season one—premieres June 5.

Jabari Jacobs via Getty Images
grown-ish (Freeform) - June 28

The sixth and final season of grown-ish premieres June 28.

Apple TV+
The Afterparty (Apple TV+) - July 12

The second season of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, which features the return of Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner, hits the streamer July 12.

