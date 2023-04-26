Black Mirror Season 6 Finally Has a Thrilling Release Date

Watch : Why "Black Mirror" Season 6 Is On Hold

Get ready to face the mirror again.



After a four-year hiatus, the sixth season of Netflix's hit show, Black Mirror, is officially back on the map with a confirmed return date of June 2023.



The latest installment of the thrilling anthology series is set to have a star-studded cast including Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Danny Ramirez, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz and more.



And if you thought there was more than a fair share of twists and turns in the first five seasons, the show's creator, Charlie Brooker, promises viewers haven't seen anything yet.

"This time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements," he told Tudum in an article published April 26. "Including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through—but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."