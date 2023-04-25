40 Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day Gifts Under $50: Kate Spade, Nike, Philosophy, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Did you finish your Mother's Day shopping? There's no need to panic if you're behind on gift shopping. There's still plenty of time to get the perfect present in time for the holiday. If you want to make your mom feel special, but you're struggling to stick to a budget, you're in the right place.

There are so many amazing Mother's Day gifts under $50 at Nordstrom Rack. Score these UGG fluffy sandals for 50% off. Save 75% on an ultra-cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket. Give mom the gift of easy hairstyling an 80% discount on the Cortex Beauty Air Styler 3-in-1 Hot Air Wand Set. You can get this $144 necklace for only $20. Give your mother a Frye Reversible Leather Belt for just $20 (originally $128).

If you're looking for even more great gifts, check out these affordable finds your mom, stepmom, grandma, or wife will absolutely adore.