40 Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day Gifts Under $50: Kate Spade, Nike, Philosophy, and More

Did you finish your Mother's Day shopping? There's no need to panic if you're behind on gift shopping. There's still plenty of time to get the perfect present in time for the holiday. If you want to make your mom feel special, but you're struggling to stick to a budget, you're in the right place.
There are so many amazing Mother's Day gifts under $50 at Nordstrom Rack. Score these UGG fluffy sandals for 50% off. Save 75% on an ultra-cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket. Give mom the gift of easy hairstyling an 80% discount on the Cortex Beauty Air Styler 3-in-1 Hot Air Wand Set. You can get this $144 necklace for only $20. Give your mother a Frye Reversible Leather Belt for just $20 (originally $128).
If you're looking for even more great gifts, check out these affordable finds your mom, stepmom, grandma, or wife will absolutely adore.
Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day Gifts Under $50
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
These are part-sandal, part-slipper, and all cute. They have rubber sole, which means they're great as indoor and outdoor footwear. Don't miss this 50% discount!
Cortex Beauty Air Styler 3-in-1 Hot Air Wand Set
Save space and create a wide variety of looks with this 3-in-1 set. You can curl, wave, straighten, and volumize your hair with ease. This device has 3 heat settings and 2 speed settings. For a limited time, it's available for 80% off.
Aquasonic Pulse Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush - Midnight Black
Fight stains and whiten your smile with the AquaSonic Pulse Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush. It has activated charcoal whitening bristles and it delivers 33,000 vibrations per minute. It has a long-lasting charge, with a batter that lasts for 45 days with one single charge. There are modes for cleaning, massaging, and sensitive teeth.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
This is an unbelievable deal on a hairstyling tool that is always trending on TikTok. Dry and style hair with ease when you use the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush. The ability to dry and style your hair at the same time is one of the best Mother's Day gifts.
Vince Camuto Lanze Zip Wallet
A high-quality wallet is hard to find, but this is an item that mom will use for years. This Vince Camuto wallet is slim and sensible with a center zip pocket, card slots, and slip pockets.
Nicole Miller Notched Collar Shorts Pajama
These soft stripe pajamas are a forever classic that will make mom feel cozy and chic.
Jeffrey Campbell Fleuris Jelly Flip Flop
Who says flip flops can't be dressy? These flower-adorned jelly sandals come in black, pink, and ivory.
Patchology SmartMud Detox No Mess Mud Sheet Mask
Treat mom to a mud mask without the usual mess. These sheet masks clean out pores without that expected dry, tight feeling that comes with traditional mud masks.
A shopper raved, "Works Wonders! It's amazing how this mask can pull out so many of the impurities sitting underneath the skin within just 15 mins of wearing it! I've used it for years now and am always amazed by it!"
Philosophy You're Amazing Set
The Philosophy Amazing Grace fragrance is such a beloved scent with a devoted following. This two-piece set includes two supremely popular products, the Amazing Grace Whipped Body Crème and the three-in-one shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath. Give your mom the self-care she deserves with this set.
Jessica Simpson Floral Print 3-Piece Pajama Set
This three-piece set is just as comfy as it is cute. This will become mom's go-to for sure.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller-Looking & Sculpted Lip Set
This limited-edition set includes a Satin Velvet Lipstick and a lip liner. These combination sets come in two shades.
A shopper reviewed, "Perfect match. Love these duo kits. This is the second color I've ordered. They go together so well."
TZUMI Iconic Massage Gun Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager
This massage device is great for post-workout recovery and relaxation. It comes with several attachments and a convenient carrying case.
Nordstrom Rack Tranquility Shortie Pajamas
Mom will feel chic and put-together in one of these pajama sets. There are several colors to choose from.
BCBGeneration Halter Midi Dress
Get mom ready for summer fun with one of these floral halter dresses. There are three stunning prints to choose from.
Nike Fast High Waisted Crop Leggings
If mom lives in her leggings, she will appreciate this pair from Nike. These are great for working out and hanging out.
Kate Spade Meadow Diamond Silk Scarf
Use this scarf as a part of your favorite outfit, a hair accessory, or a handbag accent.
Kate Spade Round Stud Earrings
Add some style to any ensemble with these Kate Spade stud earrings. These iridescent studs come in three colors.
Bobbi Brown Out All Night Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Set USD
These eyeshadow sticks are perfect for the woman on the go. They are easy to use, mess-free, and long-lasting with a 24-hour staying power, according to the brand. They're also non-creasing, non-flaking, non-smudging, and non-settling, per the brand.
Adornia Floating Freshwater Pearl Halo Necklace
Give mom a piece that's simple, yet elegant. This necklace has white rhodium plated floating freshwater pearl and it's perfect for gift-giving.
Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated CZ Stacking Ring - Set of 3
Wear these rings as a set, individually, or mix and match them with others you already have. This is such a versatile gift that your mom can wear all the time.
Frye Reversible Leather Belt
This Frye Belt is reversible, which means you're basically giving mom two belts for less than the price of one thanks to this 84% discount.
Kate Spade Crystal Ball & Imitation Pearl Reversible Stud Earrings
Here's another amazing buy that mom will love. These earrings are reversible, which gives lots of styling options.
Honest Beauty The Icons Mini Skincare Trio
Cleanse, radiate, hydrate and repeat with these top-selling skincare products from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. This bundle includes the Gentle Cleanser, Hydrogel Cream, and the Vitamin C Radiance Serum.
Joyjolt Cadus Double Wall Coffee Glass- Set of 2
These double-walled mugs keep your beverages at an ideal temperature. Plus, they look incredibly chic.
A shopper reviewed, "I recently used a double walled glass for the first time at a friends house. I loved how hot my coffee stayed in it. I was thrilled when I tried this set and found that they too work so well at keeping hot beverages hot. Sleek and easy to use, I love this set!"
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Tassel Throw
Cuddle up with a blanket that is just as comfy as it is chic.
It's a 10 Miracle 3-Piece Travel Set
Give your mother the gift of perfect hair. This three piece set has shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioner. The brand claims that this set "gently and weightlessly promotes stronger, healthier, and shinier hair."
Patchology Sunday Funday Self Care Kit
Your mom deserves some pampering. This set includes masks and gels to refresh and hydrate the skin:
- MoodMask Just Let It Glow Sheet Mask: a radiance-enhancing mask restores your natural glow.
- MoodMask Get Dewy With It Sheet Mask: this moisture-packed mask that delivers a hit of hydration where you need it most.
- MoodPatch Happy Place Aromatherapy Eye Gels: eye gels formulated with rose tea will brighten under eyes and boost your mood in ten minutes flat.
- MoodPatch Chill Mode Aromatherapy Eye Gels: eye gels formulated with cannabis sativa seed oil and natural tea leaves lull stressed skin into a state of total relaxation.
- PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment: a foot treatment that removes calluses and smoothes out rough skin on the bottom of your feet, leaving skin bright and soft.
Sterling Forever Nova Tube Hoop Earrings
These tubular hoop earrings add an elegant shine to any look. They come in silver and gold.
Dash Egg Bite Maker
Make breakfast so much easier and quicker with this Egg Bite Maker. This set includes the machine, four removable silicone cups, and a recipe book.
Sterling Forever 14K Yellow Gold Plated Braided Initial Pendant Necklace
An initial necklace is always a personal gift. Give mom a necklace with her initial, your first initial, or another meaningful letter.
Burt's Bees Hand Cream Trio Gift Set
This trio has luxuriously hydrating hand creams in three scents: Lavender and Honey, Wild Rose Berry, and Watermelon and Mint.
90 Degree by Reflex Brushed Long Sleeve Cropped Hoodie
Everyone needs a throw-on-and-go pullover. You'll feel comfy and feel put-together the instant you put on this pullover. There are two colors to choose from.
Clinique Quench In A Cinch: Moisture Surge Set
Mom deserves hydrated skin. This set has some of the most sought-after Clinique products. The Moisture Surge Overnight Mask is my personal favorite. It's an absolute game changer. The set also includes a moisturizer that provides 100 hours of hydration, according to the brand. And, you cannot forget about the lips and eyes, this bundle has a Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro Plump Treatment and the All About Eyes cream.
Honeydew Intimates Sleepy Head Pajamas
Mom will want to live in this blissfully soft pajamas. These sets come in pink, grey, and a purple plaid.
Aimee Kestenberg It’s a Love Thing Zip Pouch
This zip-up pouch is slim, compact, and stylish. It comes in black, white, and a black and white print.
