Get $78 Worth of Tarte Waterproof Eye Makeup for Just $39

So many shoppers love the Tarte Quick Sticks for the versatility and long-wearing formulas. Here's what they had to say:

Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner Trio Reviews

A shopper shared, "Easy to apply. What a wonderful shadow and liner duo! This is easy to apply and looks great! I've cut my makeup application time down by half! I purchased the neutrals. The colors are soft. I have used them on my lids and crease. They stay all day and look fresh. It has become so easy to apply shadow and liner in one pen. Tarte has a beautiful makeup product. Thank you."

Another explained, "Easy and quick. I really don't like to waste time applying makeup. Quick application and great natural shades in rose tone that last. Extra nice having the liner with the eye shadow."

Someone reviewed, "These are great...I started with the Roses set and came back for the Neutrals. I have oily skin so I was worried these wouldn't last all day but they do. The eye shadow colors are more subtle but for just starting to wear makeup again, they are perfect! The liner goes on so easy, no tugging. These come off easily for me using a microfiber make up removing cloth and warm water."

A customer shared, "I have oily skin, including eyelids. I was worried these shadows would not stick, but they actually have pretty great staying power. I was also worried I would only like the darker color of the Roses shades, but I actually prefer the middle shade. They are all very pretty. The liners are great too, they glide pretty well and match the shadows well too."

A shopper raved, "So happy with these!! I have a disorder which causes my eyes to constantly tear. I stopped wearing eye makeup because nothing truly stayed in place or it would irritate my eyes. These are amazing!! Feel like myself again. Please please make more colors. Would love light shimmery shades (shimmery not sparkle)."

Someone gushed, "I purchased the Roses set and they are wonderful. Both the shadow stick and eyeliner go on like 'butter' and stay PUT all day! The color combos are very pretty and work well all together. I am really pleased with this set and would order more with different colors. Hope they come out with some."

If you're looking for more beauty deals, you can get an instant cheek lift and a discount on the viral Tarte Blush Tape and Glow Tape.