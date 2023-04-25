Save 50% On the Top-Selling Peter Thomas Roth Mud Mask and Clear Out Your Pores While Hydrating Your Skin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're frustrated by congested pores, you should consider adding a mud mask to your routine. My personal favorite is the Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask. My skin is extremely sensitive and it gets oily very easily. It has been tough to find products that don't make my skin worse, let alone something that actually works. This one is gentle on my skin, but it really seems to make a difference to minimize the appearance of my pores. It even leaves my skin feeling fresh and hydrated, instead of a tight, stripped feeling. It also helps with fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.
This mask has been in my skincare rotation for years, which is why I'm always on the lookout for deals. For a limited time, you can get the Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask for 50% off from QVC. It even comes with a free washcloth. If you're on the fence about shopping, keep on reading to find out why this is a must-have product for so many people.
Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask and Washcloth
Apply this mud mask on clean skin. Leave it on for up to 10 minutes. Remove it with warm washcloth and rinse off any excess. Peter Thomas Roth recommends using this 2-3 times a week, but do what's best for your skin and ease into the routine that works for you.
This mud mask has a devoted following with shoppers who keep buying it again and again. Here are some rave reviews people who can't get enough of it.
Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask Reviews
A shopper declared, "Love this mask! I first tried the Irish Moor Mud mask as part of the 6 PTR mask sampler kit. After using the first time, I was blown away! It's an incredible product and definitely my favorite of all the PTR masks. It leaves my skin feeling clean and so soft and smooth. It also had helped soothe breakouts on my acne-prone skin."
Someone gushed, "A staple in my beauty regimen! I have re-purchased this item multiple times, and I just keep coming back for more! It leaves my skin looking brightened, my pores feeling cleansed, and it feels amazing on my face. I suffer from black heads, enlarged pores, and acne scars, but since I started using PTR Irish Moor Mud face mask 2-3x per week, I have seen dramatic improvements in all of these areas. I highly recommend this mask and have gotten several of my friends hooked on it as well!"
Another raved, "Clear skin and smooth pores! I've tried many masks in my quest for clear pores, so I must admit my hopes were not high, but this did not disappoint. After just one use my skin was clearer and smoother, but using once a week has improved the texture so much. I will definitely be using this Irish Mud mask for a long time."
A reviewer said, "Amazing cleanser. After washing off my skin looks visibly clear. I have acne prone skin so I need to regularly apply a mud mask to cleanse my pores. This works very well!"
"Love this mask! I got this mask in the travel size to try it out and I'll definitely buy it again. It leaves my skin soft and smooth. I have sensitive skin and a lot of products make me break out but I have had no problems after using this, if anything it makes my skin clearer," someone reviewed.
If you're looking for more Peter Thomas Roth deals, don't miss this chance to get two invisible, priming sunscreens for less than the price of one.