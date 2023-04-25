Save 50% On the Top-Selling Peter Thomas Roth Mud Mask and Clear Out Your Pores While Hydrating Your Skin

This mud mask has a devoted following with shoppers who keep buying it again and again. Here are some rave reviews people who can't get enough of it.

Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask Reviews

A shopper declared, "Love this mask! I first tried the Irish Moor Mud mask as part of the 6 PTR mask sampler kit. After using the first time, I was blown away! It's an incredible product and definitely my favorite of all the PTR masks. It leaves my skin feeling clean and so soft and smooth. It also had helped soothe breakouts on my acne-prone skin."

Someone gushed, "A staple in my beauty regimen! I have re-purchased this item multiple times, and I just keep coming back for more! It leaves my skin looking brightened, my pores feeling cleansed, and it feels amazing on my face. I suffer from black heads, enlarged pores, and acne scars, but since I started using PTR Irish Moor Mud face mask 2-3x per week, I have seen dramatic improvements in all of these areas. I highly recommend this mask and have gotten several of my friends hooked on it as well!"

Another raved, "Clear skin and smooth pores! I've tried many masks in my quest for clear pores, so I must admit my hopes were not high, but this did not disappoint. After just one use my skin was clearer and smoother, but using once a week has improved the texture so much. I will definitely be using this Irish Mud mask for a long time."

A reviewer said, "Amazing cleanser. After washing off my skin looks visibly clear. I have acne prone skin so I need to regularly apply a mud mask to cleanse my pores. This works very well!"

"Love this mask! I got this mask in the travel size to try it out and I'll definitely buy it again. It leaves my skin soft and smooth. I have sensitive skin and a lot of products make me break out but I have had no problems after using this, if anything it makes my skin clearer," someone reviewed.

If you're looking for more Peter Thomas Roth deals, don't miss this chance to get two invisible, priming sunscreens for less than the price of one.