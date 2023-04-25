See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royally Suite Date Night at Lakers Game

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending The Royal Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have a ball on their recent date night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Los Angeles Lakers' playoffs game against the Memphis Grizzlies at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on April 24.

For the outing, Meghan wore a pink suit jacket with matching shorts while Harry donned a blazer over a white T-shirt and jeans. During the game, the couple was spotted smiling from ear to ear and cheering from their suite. And at one point, they appeared on the jumbotron.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, weren't the only stars to watch the Lakers beat the Grizzlies with a final score of 117 to 111. Adam Sandler, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Red Hot Chili Peppers member Flea were also in attendance. In addition, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian and her 7-year-old son Saint West, who sported a Lakers jersey, were at the game and cheered on Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson's team.