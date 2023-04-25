See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royally Suite Date Night at Lakers Game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have a ball on their recent date night.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Los Angeles Lakers' playoffs game against the Memphis Grizzlies at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on April 24.
For the outing, Meghan wore a pink suit jacket with matching shorts while Harry donned a blazer over a white T-shirt and jeans. During the game, the couple was spotted smiling from ear to ear and cheering from their suite. And at one point, they appeared on the jumbotron.
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, weren't the only stars to watch the Lakers beat the Grizzlies with a final score of 117 to 111. Adam Sandler, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Red Hot Chili Peppers member Flea were also in attendance. In addition, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian and her 7-year-old son Saint West, who sported a Lakers jersey, were at the game and cheered on Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson's team.
The public appearance by Harry and Meghan—who live in Santa Barbara, Calif.—comes nearly two weeks after a rep for the duo confirmed the duke will be attending his father King Charles III's coronation in London on May 6. The rep noted the duchess will not be at the event, which falls on the fourth birthday of their son Prince Archie. Meghan and Harry also have a 22-month-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.
It was initially unknown whether Harry—who has publicly spoken about the state of his relationship with his father the king and brother Prince William—would attend the coronation. But amid headlines about a royal rift between the family members, the Duke of Sussex has expressed his hope for healing one day.
"There's a lot that I can forgive," he told ABC News' Michael Strahan in January. "But there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability."