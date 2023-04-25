Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first baby together. Get all of the magical details on the family of three below.

You're a dad, Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter alum and his girlfriend Erin Darke are officially parents after recently welcoming their first baby together, his rep confirms to E! News. The arrival of the couple's bundle of joy comes one month after it was revealed that they were expecting.

The family of three was spotted for the first time while out on a stroll together in New York City on April 24. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Radcliffe, 33, can be seen pushing a stroller alongside his longtime love Darke, 38.

While the couple tends to avoid the spotlight, they've been spotted on a few red carpet date nights over the last year. In fact, Radcliffe made a rare comment about his relationship with Darke during a 2022 interview with Today's Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver. "Me and Erin have been together 10 years now almost," he told the duo. "She's awesome."

Radcliffe and Darke first started dating back in 2012 after sparking a romance on the set of their film Kill Your Darlings.

Looking back on the early days of their relationship, Radcliffe told Parade in 2014 that he and Darke "just got on immediately."

"It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person,'" he shared. "You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations."

"There's just been an ease in conversation, a relaxed quality to it," he added. "I'm not a very chilled-out person a lot of the time. But there's a relaxed quality to our conversation. There's no effort in it. It's totally flowing. It's a wonderful thing."

