Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

You're a dad, Daniel Radcliffe!

The Harry Potter alum and his girlfriend Erin Darke are officially parents after recently welcoming their first baby together, his rep confirms to E! News. The arrival of the couple's bundle of joy comes one month after it was revealed that they were expecting.

The family of three was spotted for the first time while out on a stroll together in New York City on April 24. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Radcliffe, 33, can be seen pushing a stroller alongside his longtime love Darke, 38.

While the couple tends to avoid the spotlight, they've been spotted on a few red carpet date nights over the last year. In fact, Radcliffe made a rare comment about his relationship with Darke during a 2022 interview with Today's Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver. "Me and Erin have been together 10 years now almost," he told the duo. "She's awesome."