Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Finalize Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Breakup

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict can officially update their relationship status.



Six months after the Seventeen Again alum filed for divorce from the All American: Homecoming star after 14 years of marriage, their split has been finalized.



According to documents obtained by E! News, the former couple "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."



As far as their custody agreement goes, the pair—who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4—have upheld their previous arrangement. In her October filing, Tia, 44, requested legal and physical joint custody, and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a premarital agreement.



Last October, the Sister, Sister alum shared she and Cory, 43, "decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she wrote, in part, in an Oct. 4 Instagram post. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."