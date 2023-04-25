This Affordable Amazon Tank Top Is the Perfect Cottagecore Look for Spring

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

There's nothing we love more than finding an affordable, fashionable piece from Amazon. Our latest Amazon treasure that we can't get enough of? This cute cottagecore-style smocked tank top that is perfect for the spring.

The sleeveless camisole has a flattering bodice, great coverage for the bust and midriff, tie detail straps and a subtle ruffle at the hem. From the gorgeous straps, flattering fit, comfortable stretch and vibrant color options, the look is perfect for the warmer weather. Whether you opt to pair it with a pair of denim shorts and sneakers or a mini skirt and sandals, you can't go wrong with the look, especially since it's only $25. The look ranges from sizes small to XL, and comes in eight different color options.