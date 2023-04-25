Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara

Watch : Meghan Trainor Sorry for Controversial "F--k Teachers" Comment

Meghan Trainor made you look with this news.

The "Mother" singer is ready to reveal the sex of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara—it's a boy! During the April 25 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the couple enlisted the help of their son Riley to share the news as host Kelly Clarkson gushed, "I love that Riley did it!"

The pair announced the news with a heartwarming video of their sex reveal at home with friends and loved ones, including TikToker Chris Olsen, who was seen cheering in a pink hoodie.

Meghan, 29, previously shared on her Workin' On It podcast that she has scheduled her baby's arrival on the anniversary of meeting Daryl. "Isn't that cute?" she said. "It timed up."

She and the Spy Kids actor—who were set up by Chloe Grace Moretz in 2016—are already parents to 2-year-old son Riley, but it was no easy journey bringing him into the world. Last week, Meghan shared with People that she was even diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to complications surrounding his birth.