Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor made you look with this news.
The "Mother" singer is ready to reveal the sex of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara—it's a boy! During the April 25 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the couple enlisted the help of their son Riley to share the news as host Kelly Clarkson gushed, "I love that Riley did it!"
The pair announced the news with a heartwarming video of their sex reveal at home with friends and loved ones, including TikToker Chris Olsen, who was seen cheering in a pink hoodie.
Meghan, 29, previously shared on her Workin' On It podcast that she has scheduled her baby's arrival on the anniversary of meeting Daryl. "Isn't that cute?" she said. "It timed up."
She and the Spy Kids actor—who were set up by Chloe Grace Moretz in 2016—are already parents to 2-year-old son Riley, but it was no easy journey bringing him into the world. Last week, Meghan shared with People that she was even diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to complications surrounding his birth.
Back in 2021, she welcomed Riley via cesarean section, and he was quickly taken neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to treat his respiratory issues, while she remained on the operating table. Meghan recalled in her new book Dear Future Mama that she felt helpless and traumatized not being able to be near her son after his arrival.
"I was alone, without Daryl or Riley, and I wasn't sure if my baby could even breathe," she said, per an excerpt published by People. "Would he be okay? Would Daryl be okay, up there on his own with this crisis? The drugs and the stress made it seem like everything was happening in slow motion."
After her procedure was over, she was able to FaceTime Daryl and Riley. "I cried when I saw all the tubes and cords connected to him. He felt so far away," Meghan wrote. "But I was also distracted by his beauty and by the fact that he was a real person out in the world. I couldn't wait to hold him, rock him, nurse him, kiss him."
She's hoping her book, out April 25, will be a guide for other expecting mothers going through a similar experience.
"Being pregnant for the first time was super lonely, confusing and I wish I had a bestie to go through it with," she shared on Instagram April 13. "So if you're pregnant, planning to be pregnant, or have a pregnant bestie or partner, let me be your bestie and hold your hand through it all."
(E! and The Kelly Clarkson Show are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)