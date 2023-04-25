Here’s What Scott Disick Did During Ex Sofia Richie’s Wedding Weekend With Elliot Grainge

Watch : Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

Over the weekend, Scott Disick said I do—to brunch.

The Kardashians star was photographed on April 23 in a flannel shirt and ball cap walking outside of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, where he had brunch, according to an eyewitness. The outing came the day after his former girlfriend Sofia Richie tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge on the other side of the world, in the South of France.

Elliot and Sofia said "I do" on April 22 during a lavish ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. According to People, Sofia—who donned three show-stopping bridal looks in honor of the wedding—and Elliot were joined by a star-studded guest list for their nuptials, including her father Lionel Richie, Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz.

Prior to marrying Elliot, Sofia dated Scott for three years. The former couple called it quits in May 2021.

As for what went wrong? Details of their breakup were shown on season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.