Here’s What Scott Disick Did During Ex Sofia Richie’s Wedding Weekend With Elliot Grainge

Over the weekend, Scott Disick said I do—to brunch.
The Kardashians star was photographed on April 23 in a flannel shirt and ball cap walking outside of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, where he had brunch, according to an eyewitness. The outing came the day after his former girlfriend Sofia Richie tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge on the other side of the world, in the South of France.
Elliot and Sofia said "I do" on April 22 during a lavish ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. According to People, Sofia—who donned three show-stopping bridal looks in honor of the wedding—and Elliot were joined by a star-studded guest list for their nuptials, including her father Lionel Richie, Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz.
Prior to marrying Elliot, Sofia dated Scott for three years. The former couple called it quits in May 2021.
As for what went wrong? Details of their breakup were shown on season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In one March 2021 episode, Scott said that Sofia wasn't pleased with the amount of time he was spending with ex Kourtney Kardashian (who is now married to Travis Barker.) Scott claimed that Sofia "literally said with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"
One day after that episode aired, a source close to Sofia exclusively told E! News, "Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show. She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split."
Roughly one year later, Sofia revealed that she and Elliot were engaged—a milestone that Scott seemingly reacted to.
The same day of her engagement post on Instagram, Scott took to his own ‘gram with a photo of himself on a boat with the caption, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck." His words seemingly referred to the film Good Luck Chuck, a movie where all the women who get romantically involved with character Charlie Kagan end up marrying the first person they date after Charlie.
His cheeky caption received some praise, as one Instagram user gushed at the time, "I love u Scott! Never lose that sense of humour!!"