Will Mayim Bialik Appear in New Big Bang Theory Spinoff? She Says…

Mayim Bialik is addressing her future in the Big Bang Theory universe.
The actress, who played Amy Farrah Fowler in the original CBS sitcom, shared that she doesn't know if she'll appear in the upcoming spinoff show, which was announced April 12.
"If I am, I don't know it," Mayim exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22. "I got the news like everybody else. We're all still pretty close, so there was a lot of texting going on. And I asked my agent. He was like, 'I don't know.' I guess no one knows at this point, but I can't wait to find out."
As for whether she's down to make a guest appearance, Mayim noted she was on board with the idea.
"I'll do anything related to anything like that," she said. "But yeah, we really have no idea. So I'm in the same boat as everyone else."
The Jeopardy! host also emphasized that she has "no idea" what she would like to see on the spinoff. While she said Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper in the sitcom, has found "tremendous success" with prequel Young Sheldon, Mayim has no expectations when it comes to the new show.
"I mean, honestly, I've been thinking about it," the 47-year-old added. "My kids are like, ‘Well, Mama, you have to know,' and I said I really don't. I loved all of our characters. And we've had so many incredible guest characters. So I was like, it could be anything. It could literally be anything."
And a Big Bang Theory spinoff isn't the only show on Mayim's mind. Her '90s NBC sitcom Blossom, which she starred in as Blossom Russo, is also in talks for a potential return.
"We're thinking about coming back," Mayim shared. "There's a lot of things that have to happen… But Don Reo, our creator, and I have finally been able to find a breath and an opening in my life and schedule where we're ready to talk about it actively."
Noting that "a lot of shows from the ‘90s have been rebooted," Mayim expressed hope that Blossom could make its way back to the screen.
"We were on from ‘90 to ‘94, so we were right in that pocket," she said, "and I'm just excited to think about putting our own spin on what it would be like to see where these characters are."