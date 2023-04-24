Will Mayim Bialik Appear in New Big Bang Theory Spinoff? She Says…

Watch : Mayim Bialik Talks Dating on "Big Bang Theory"

Mayim Bialik is addressing her future in the Big Bang Theory universe.

The actress, who played Amy Farrah Fowler in the original CBS sitcom, shared that she doesn't know if she'll appear in the upcoming spinoff show, which was announced April 12.

"If I am, I don't know it," Mayim exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22. "I got the news like everybody else. We're all still pretty close, so there was a lot of texting going on. And I asked my agent. He was like, 'I don't know.' I guess no one knows at this point, but I can't wait to find out."

As for whether she's down to make a guest appearance, Mayim noted she was on board with the idea.

"I'll do anything related to anything like that," she said. "But yeah, we really have no idea. So I'm in the same boat as everyone else."