Travis Barker Jokes That Enemas Are the Secret to His Marriage With Kourtney Kardashian

For Travis Barker, there is one unexpected small thing that's the key to his marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.
The Blink-182 drummer revealed the so-called "secret" to his rockstar life in his new ad for Liquid Death. "How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music?" Travis quipped, after the camera flashed to his tattoo of the Karashians star's eyes. "I use Liquid Death Mountain Water in my a--hole."
Though he was clearly joking with his exaggeration, the rocker is actually releasing a luxury enema kit with the non-alcoholic beverage company. In a nod to his band's 1999 album Enema of the State, the $182 kit released April 25 includes a black enema bulb and a can of water hand-signed by Travis.
"Thanks to my new signature and a Mother's Day collectible enema kit, I've been able to turn my dreams into reality and now you can, too," the 47-year-old joked in his commercial. "It'll be our secret."
But Travis isn't the only one familiar with the colonic tool. Most notably, Kourtney got an oil enema on the premiere episode of her E! spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York.
"I love oil enemas!" she tweeted in November 2011, shortly after the episode aired. "I recommend them to all of you freaks...trust me when I say life changing!"
News of Travis' collaboration comes days after he and the rest of Blink-182 closed out Coachella's second weekend, replacing Frank Ocean as the headliner after the singer dropped out due to a leg injury. On April 23, Kourtney and her two youngest kids—daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8—were spotted on festival grounds to catch the big show.
And after Blink-182 wrapped up their set, Penelope joined Travis' 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker on stage to help toss drumsticks into the crowd.
"We're very similar," Travis noted of Kourtney in a 2022 interview with Billboard. "We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life."
In a recent birthday tribute to Kourtney, Travis also described the Poosh founder as his "soulmate."
"You deserve everything your heart desires," he wrote in an April 18 Instagram post. "Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met."
Added Travis, who gifted Kourtney a Yoshitomo Nara drawing worth more than $160,000 for her birthday, "I love you my wife."