Travis Barker Jokes That Enemas Are the Secret to His Marriage With Kourtney Kardashian

For Travis Barker, there is one unexpected small thing that's the key to his marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed the so-called "secret" to his rockstar life in his new ad for Liquid Death. "How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music?" Travis quipped, after the camera flashed to his tattoo of the Karashians star's eyes. "I use Liquid Death Mountain Water in my a--hole."

Though he was clearly joking with his exaggeration, the rocker is actually releasing a luxury enema kit with the non-alcoholic beverage company. In a nod to his band's 1999 album Enema of the State, the $182 kit released April 25 includes a black enema bulb and a can of water hand-signed by Travis.

"Thanks to my new signature and a Mother's Day collectible enema kit, I've been able to turn my dreams into reality and now you can, too," the 47-year-old joked in his commercial. "It'll be our secret."