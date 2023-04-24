Taylor Swift Gives Update After Fans Spot Hand Injury at Eras Tour Concert

What if I told you all
none of it was accidental, and that Taylor Swift is OK after cutting her hand during a recent show on her Eras Tour?
Fans expressed concern after the "Mastermind" singer was seen with an injured palm during her concert in Houston, Texas, on April 22. However, Taylor set the record straight in a note on social media following her three-day tour stop in Texas.
"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I'm waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had," she wrote in her April 24 Instagram post. "Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can't wait for Atlanta."
The 12-time Grammy winner then proceeded to fill in the blank space around her hand injury and how she's doing now.
"PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm," she added. "It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."
When she hasn't been traveling across the country for her tour, Taylor has been spending time in New York with friends. The "Red" artist was seen strolling through the city with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim on April 20. Th sighting came after Taylor had been spotted grabbing dinner with fashion consultant pal Ashley Avignone days prior and hanging out with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff earlier that month.
And for those wondering how she's been doing following her breakup with Joe Alwyn, the "Shake It Off" star appeared to drop a hint during one of her concerts. Last week, TikTok user @debbieryan10 posted a video in which the social media user can be seen holding up a sign with the words "You OK?" and Taylor giving a thumbs-up in response.