Taylor Swift Gives Update After Fans Spot Hand Injury at Eras Tour Concert

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

What if I told you all none of it was accidental, and that Taylor Swift is OK after cutting her hand during a recent show on her Eras Tour?

Fans expressed concern after the "Mastermind" singer was seen with an injured palm during her concert in Houston, Texas, on April 22. However, Taylor set the record straight in a note on social media following her three-day tour stop in Texas.

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I'm waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had," she wrote in her April 24 Instagram post. "Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can't wait for Atlanta."

The 12-time Grammy winner then proceeded to fill in the blank space around her hand injury and how she's doing now.