Jordana Brewster Shares How Late Co-Star Paul Walker Remains an Integral Part of Fast & Furious

The Fast and Furious family will never forget one of their own.
Jordana Brewster recently shared how the franchise continues to pay tribute to the late Paul Walker, who died in 2013 at age 40.
"No matter what, he's always going to be an integral part of the franchise," Jordana exclusively told E! News at the P.S. ARTS Express Yourself 2023 event. "We don't even have to make an effort to honor him, because he's just stitched into the legacy forever and ever."
As for Jordana, the actress has also kept Paul's spirit alive in her own personal life. Back in September 2022, Jordana and her husband Mason Morfit drove off in a blue '90s Acura Integra GS-R during their wedding—the vehicle that her character drove alongside Paul's car in the original 2001 movie, The Fast and the Furious. The driver's side window also featured an image of the duo during the driving scene.
Paul's daughter Meadow Walker, 23, also attended her "sister" Jordana's ceremony.
Following her nuptials, Jordana told E! News on April 23 that her newlywed life has been "so good," adding, "I'm still super super happy." And soon, Jordana might even have a future actor in her family, as her son Julian, 9, is thinking of following in her footsteps.
"My older one's at acting class right now," said Jordana, who shares Julian with ex Andrew Form along with 6-year-old son Rowan. "I'm supportive, but I would make him wait ‘til—my parents made me wait until I was about 15. So I'll probably do the same."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows