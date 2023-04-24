Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Into Her Magical Birthday Celebration at Disney World

Gigi Hadid wants to be where the Disney fans are.
That's probably why the model, who turned 28 on April 23, spent her birthday weekend at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. As seen in photos shared on her Instagram Story, Gigi and her friends—including Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and makeup artist Patrick Ta—had a blast exploring different theme park rides, watching fireworks and meeting Disney characters.
Gigi captioned a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Goofy, "A dream is a wish your heart makes."
For her vacation style, Gigi went all out with the Disney merch. One photo showed her donning green Mickey and Minnie Mouse sweatshirt paired with cargo pants, while the Next in Fashion co-host was seen in an oversized Soarin' tee and yellow sweatshorts in another snap.
Always one to push fashion boundaries, Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—made sure she had comfortable footwear for the parks. In fact, she proudly rocked socks with sandals as she visited the Enchanted Tiki Room at Magic Kingdom and Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
To cap off her magical stay, the Guest in Residence founder enjoyed an intimate dinner at EPCOT's Mediterranean-themed restaurant Spice Road Table, where she was surprised with a birthday cake featuring a childhood photo of herself meeting Cinderella.
She wrote alongside a snap of the sweet treat, "@DisneyParks Lifer."
But the fun didn't stop there! In a video posted to her Instagram grid April 23, Gigi lip-synced to The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World" as she twirled in front of the Cinderella Castle.
"Thanks for all the birthday love I've felt from here at Disney and all over the world," she wrote in the caption. "My heart is full of gratitude !!!!"
For more from Gigi's Disney getaway, keep scrolling.