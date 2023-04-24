Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Into Her Magical Birthday Celebration at Disney World

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 28th birthday with friends—including Queer Eye 's Antoni Porowski—at Walt Disney World in Florida. See photos from her magical vacation.

Gigi Hadid wants to be where the Disney fans are.

That's probably why the model, who turned 28 on April 23, spent her birthday weekend at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. As seen in photos shared on her Instagram Story, Gigi and her friends—including Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and makeup artist Patrick Ta—had a blast exploring different theme park rides, watching fireworks and meeting Disney characters.

Gigi captioned a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Goofy, "A dream is a wish your heart makes."

For her vacation style, Gigi went all out with the Disney merch. One photo showed her donning green Mickey and Minnie Mouse sweatshirt paired with cargo pants, while the Next in Fashion co-host was seen in an oversized Soarin' tee and yellow sweatshorts in another snap.

Always one to push fashion boundaries, Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—made sure she had comfortable footwear for the parks. In fact, she proudly rocked socks with sandals as she visited the Enchanted Tiki Room at Magic Kingdom and Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

To cap off her magical stay, the Guest in Residence founder enjoyed an intimate dinner at EPCOT's Mediterranean-themed restaurant Spice Road Table, where she was surprised with a birthday cake featuring a childhood photo of herself meeting Cinderella.

She wrote alongside a snap of the sweet treat, "@DisneyParks Lifer."

But the fun didn't stop there! In a video posted to her Instagram grid April 23, Gigi lip-synced to The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World" as she twirled in front of the Cinderella Castle.

"Thanks for all the birthday love I've felt from here at Disney and all over the world," she wrote in the caption. "My heart is full of gratitude !!!!"

For more from Gigi's Disney getaway, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Mickey and Friends

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 28th birthday at Walt Disney World.

Instagram
Disney Fit

The model was decked out in Disney merch for the occasion.

Instagram
Mom Style

Gigi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, opted to rock the widely-contended fashion statement of socks with sandals during her trip.

Instagram
Princess Mode

In an Instagram video, Gigi lip-synced to The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World" while twirling in front of the Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

Instagram
Cheers

The Next in Fashion host enjoyed a cold beverage with friends at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Instagram
Birthday Squad

Friends joining Gigi on her magical birthday outing included Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.

Instagram
EPCOT Love

During her stay, Gigi also visited EPCOT.

Instagram
Feast for the Eyes

Her birthday dinner was held at EPCOT's Spice Road Table restaurant.

Instagram
Sweet Treat

Gigi was surprised with a Cinderella-themed birthday cake.

Instagram
Throwback

The Guest in Residence founder's cake featured a childhood photo of herself meeting Cinderella.

Instagram
Out of This World

Gigi also enjoyed a meal at EPCOT's Space 220 restaurant.

Instagram
Tiki Time

No visit to Disney World is complete without popping into the Enchanted Tiki Room!

Instagram
Most Magical Birthday

Gigi snapped a photo of the Disney-themed garden inside the park.

