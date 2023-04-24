Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Into Her Magical Birthday Celebration at Disney World

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares How She Bonds With Her Daughter

Gigi Hadid wants to be where the Disney fans are.

That's probably why the model, who turned 28 on April 23, spent her birthday weekend at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. As seen in photos shared on her Instagram Story, Gigi and her friends—including Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and makeup artist Patrick Ta—had a blast exploring different theme park rides, watching fireworks and meeting Disney characters.

Gigi captioned a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Goofy, "A dream is a wish your heart makes."

For her vacation style, Gigi went all out with the Disney merch. One photo showed her donning green Mickey and Minnie Mouse sweatshirt paired with cargo pants, while the Next in Fashion co-host was seen in an oversized Soarin' tee and yellow sweatshorts in another snap.

Always one to push fashion boundaries, Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—made sure she had comfortable footwear for the parks. In fact, she proudly rocked socks with sandals as she visited the Enchanted Tiki Room at Magic Kingdom and Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.