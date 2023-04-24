CNN Denies Don Lemon's Claims About His Departure From Network

CNN is broadcasting a response to Don Lemon's statement about his exit.
After the longtime anchor claimed he was "stunned" by the network's decision to part ways on April 24, alleging that the organization did not have "the decency" to inform him directly, the broadcasting company disputed the recollection of events on social media.
"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," a tweet shared from CNN's communications social media account read. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
In an April 24 statement addressed to colleagues, CNN chairman Chris Licht shared that Lemon, 57, would be leaving the network after 17 years.
"CNN and Don have parted ways," his message read. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
In reference to CNN This Morning, which also features co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, Licht added the show has "been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."
The network's public response also came just moments after the TV host himself addressed news of his exit.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon alleged in a note posted on Twitter. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
Lemon concluded his message by thanking those he's worked alongside over his nearly 20-year career at CNN.
"With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run," his statement continued. "They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."
E! News has reached out to CNN and Lemon for additional comment and has not heard back.
In late February, the Louisiana native came under fire for comments made about politician Nikki Haley, 51, whom he suggested was not in her prime, in reference to her commentary about other politicians. The anchor returned to his news desk a little more than a week later, appearing on the morning show up until the April 24 broadcast, which would be his last.