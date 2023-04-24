CNN Denies Don Lemon's Claims About His Departure From Network

Watch : Don Lemon Clarifies Leaving CNN Remark He Made On-Air

CNN is broadcasting a response to Don Lemon's statement about his exit.

After the longtime anchor claimed he was "stunned" by the network's decision to part ways on April 24, alleging that the organization did not have "the decency" to inform him directly, the broadcasting company disputed the recollection of events on social media.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," a tweet shared from CNN's communications social media account read. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

In an April 24 statement addressed to colleagues, CNN chairman Chris Licht shared that Lemon, 57, would be leaving the network after 17 years.

"CNN and Don have parted ways," his message read. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

In reference to CNN This Morning, which also features co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, Licht added the show has "been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."