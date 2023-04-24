Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

Miley Cyrus got a new makeover, as she debuted brunettehair at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23. See her transformation below.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 24, 2023 6:28 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMiley CyrusBeautyHairMakeoverTransformationE! Insider
Watch: Miley Cyrus' Flowers Easter Eggs & Joey King MIXUP

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball with her new transformation.

The "Flowers" singer recently ditched her platinum-blonde hairstyle, which featured chunks of dark brown strands, for a more familiar look: Her natural brunette color. And while the pop star has, quite literally, returned to her roots, she also kept a few blonde highlights mixed in.

Of course, in true Miley fashion, she unveiled her drastic change in the most fabulous way. While attending The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Miley stole the spotlight as she presented the final award to Bradley Kenneth, who won Music Stylist of the Year. (See the full list of star sightings here.)

"It's my honor to model his genius," Miley said on April 23, stepping away from the podium to show off her sexy all-black look that consisted of a plunging corset, pencil skirt and opera-length gloves. "When I look in the mirror and Bradley's vision is looking back at me, I can't help but say to myself, 'Bitch, you look sickening.'"

For extra emphasis on her mantra, she added, "And this is daily."

photos
The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

This isn't Miley's only beauty venture in recent months, as she became an investor in Dolce Glow, a spray tan company. 

"She was introduced to me by another tan artist out in Nashville," the company's founder Isabel Alysa exclusively told E! News in February. "That artist was using Dolce Glow, and said, 'This is your girl out in LA. She actually makes Dolce Glow. You have to try it!' So I started tanning Miley [in LA] a few years ago."

 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

2

See Adele Cry Over Her Divorce in James Corden's Last Carpool Karaoke

3

CNN Denies Don Lemon's Claims About His Departure From Network

Isabel shared that the partnership was a natural next step, adding, "Miley came to me and just said, 'I would love to be a part of this with you.'"

There's no denying the "Mother's Daughter" singer has an eye for style. Keep scrolling to see her new signature style, because, in the words of Miley, it's sickening.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Instagram / Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Getty Images / Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Instagram
Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

2

See Adele Cry Over Her Divorce in James Corden's Last Carpool Karaoke

3

CNN Denies Don Lemon's Claims About His Departure From Network

4

Meghan Trainor Apologizes for Controversial "F--k Teachers" Comment

5

Blake Lively Congratulates Ryan Reynolds After "Fairytale" Wrexham Win