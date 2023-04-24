Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Flowers Easter Eggs & Joey King MIXUP

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball with her new transformation.

The "Flowers" singer recently ditched her platinum-blonde hairstyle, which featured chunks of dark brown strands, for a more familiar look: Her natural brunette color. And while the pop star has, quite literally, returned to her roots, she also kept a few blonde highlights mixed in.

Of course, in true Miley fashion, she unveiled her drastic change in the most fabulous way. While attending The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Miley stole the spotlight as she presented the final award to Bradley Kenneth, who won Music Stylist of the Year. (See the full list of star sightings here.)

"It's my honor to model his genius," Miley said on April 23, stepping away from the podium to show off her sexy all-black look that consisted of a plunging corset, pencil skirt and opera-length gloves. "When I look in the mirror and Bradley's vision is looking back at me, I can't help but say to myself, 'Bitch, you look sickening.'"

For extra emphasis on her mantra, she added, "And this is daily."