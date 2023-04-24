See Adele Cry Over Her Divorce and James Corden's Friendship in Final Carpool Karaoke Ever

Watch : Watch James Corden Get Caught in Kylie Jenner's Shower

Carpool Karaoke is going out with a bang.

James Corden's BFF Adele gave him an emotional ride to work ahead of The Late Late Show's final episode on April 27. In the last Carpool Karaoke video ever—released April 24—the comedian and singer both got teary-eyed chatting about their longtime friendship, their award-winning careers and more.

But first, their ride got off to a hilariously rocky start thanks to Adele's questionable skills behind the wheel.

"I'm not a brilliant driver," the Grammy winner admitted after picking James up from his home. "I also can't sing without closing my eyes."

Not long after, a nervous James commented on how close the "Hello" singer was to the car in front of them. "I've got precious cargo," she said with a laugh, adding, "I know if I crash you'll keep it in the f--king edit."

In addition to belting out some of her biggest hits, including "Rolling in the Deep," "Love Is a Game," "I Drink Wine" and "Hometown Glory," Adele was brought to tears recounting how James and his wife Julia Carey supported her and son Angelo following her 2019 divorce from ex Simon Konecki.