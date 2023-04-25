Mother's Day Gift Guide: Shop 5 Jewelry Picks That Are Totally Charm-ing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Folks, can you hear that triangle ringing in the distance? That's the annual sound effect the universe offers to politely but firmly remind you that Mother's Day is just a few weeks away in the United States.
A day set aside to honor your mother, a mother figure, friends who are mothers, and more, it occurs at approximately the same time each year. Yet, for some reason, it always sneaks up on us. Always.
So, I'm trying to help us all avoid the little "Do we have time for a reservation? Can we still pull off breakfast in bed?" obstacle with a series of gift guides designed to honor whomever is a mom to you.
Today's: Personalized jewelry. Moms often love to talk about being moms, and you can help them do it with the help of delicate, statement-making pieces that are built to last.
I mean, everyone sends flowers, right? So, win the Best And Also Favorite Child award this year, and go with a Mother's Day jewelry gift from this list.
Avera Rhodium Plated Mom Script Necklace
Sophisticated and understated, this "Mom" script necklace can be styled on its own or layered with multiple delicate pieces for an effortlessly "cool mom" look.
Sterling Forever Mom, My Best Friend Pendant Necklace
Sterling Forever's sterling silver pendant necklace is inscribed with a message that's basically guaranteed to make mom cry. Winner!
Katie Dean Jewelry Mama Studs
Katie Dean's "Mama" studs are an ideal gift for your mama, a new mama, and even yourself. Provided you are, in fact, a mama.
Mint & Lily Remember Mom, I Love You Cuff Bracelet
This lovely rose gold-plated cuff truly says it all.
invisaWear Mom Engraved Necklace
This engraved necklace serves two purposes: It's an elegant piece of jewelry with a thoughtful message, and when set up according to invisaWear's guidelines, it can also be used to subtly alert a select group of contacts to the wearer's immediate location whenever needed.
If you yourself are a mom looking for ways to treat your family this year (and when aren't you?), check out these SUNNYLiFE summer essentials for making a splash.