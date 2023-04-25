Mother's Day Gift Guide: Shop 5 Jewelry Picks That Are Totally Charm-ing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Folks, can you hear that triangle ringing in the distance? That's the annual sound effect the universe offers to politely but firmly remind you that Mother's Day is just a few weeks away in the United States.

A day set aside to honor your mother, a mother figure, friends who are mothers, and more, it occurs at approximately the same time each year. Yet, for some reason, it always sneaks up on us. Always.

So, I'm trying to help us all avoid the little "Do we have time for a reservation? Can we still pull off breakfast in bed?" obstacle with a series of gift guides designed to honor whomever is a mom to you.

Today's: Personalized jewelry. Moms often love to talk about being moms, and you can help them do it with the help of delicate, statement-making pieces that are built to last.

I mean, everyone sends flowers, right? So, win the Best And Also Favorite Child award this year, and go with a Mother's Day jewelry gift from this list.