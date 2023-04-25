Madison Beer Details Suicidal Thoughts, Substance Abuse, Sexual Assault in Her Book The Half of It

Watch : Madison Beer Recalls Aftermath of Leaked Videos

Warning: This story discusses sexual assault and suicide.

In her new memoir The Half of It, Madison Beer admits right off the bat that it isn't about everything she's been through in her 24 years of life to date.

But, she writes, it is about the stuff that a person might never guess was roiling beneath the surface by just looking at the "Selfish" singer, who started off posting her performances of pop classics on YouTube and ended up with a record deal at 13 not long after Justin Bieber shared one of her videos on Twitter.

And still, Beer notes in her introduction, writing the book "opened some unhealed wounds" and made her realize how much she had been "sugarcoating" her experiences in an effort to make everybody else—and herself—more comfortable.

She calls the result "the most openly honest" she's ever been and, through her series of raw revelations, Beer explains that she hopes the big takeaway will be that choosing kindness and empathy is usually the answer, because you never know what another person is going through.

Here is what Beer shares about her experiences: