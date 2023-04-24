The Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety in Moving Self-Love Message

Watch : The Hunger Games Star Shares His Passion for Playing Music

Alexander Ludwig just reached a major milestone.

The Hunger Games alum recently reflected on an anniversary that holds quite a lot of meaning—sharing that in addition to marking the day he and his wife Lauren started dating three years ago, he's celebrating five years of sobriety.

"So I'm sitting here today in Austin, Texas," Ludwig said in an April 23 TikTok video. "My mom and my wife are inside right now, and we're celebrating two things: One is my five years of sobriety birthday, and the other is, on this same day three years ago, the day I went on my first date with my wife, which I think is pretty serendipitous."

He then looked back at his journey.

"It's pretty crazy to me that five years ago to the day I was so lost, so confused and so scared about where my life would go," the Vikings star continued. "All I knew was that I had an issue and a problem that needed to be fixed. I've lost a lot of friends to this disease. So many people didn't make it. And I don't really know why because there are so many reasons why that should've been me and not them."