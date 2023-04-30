You Won't Believe These Stars Have Never Been to the Met Gala

Before the 2023 Met Gala—themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"— takes place on May 1, look back at all the A-list celebrities who have never made appearances at the annual fashion fanfare.

It's hard to believe some of Hollywood's biggest stars have never been part of fashion's biggest night.

As any fashionista knows, the first Monday in May has become synonymous with the Met Gala—the Costume Institute's annual benefit which boasts one of the most star-studded guest lists of the year.

This year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will honor the late Chanel designer's legacy during the May 1 soiree, which is co-chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

And while Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and Blake Lively have become staples on the Met Gala red carpet, debuting jaw-dropping, haute couture looks each year by top designers, some celebrities have completely avoided the annual fashion fanfare.

Despite being one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses, Meryl Streep has never once stepped out at the Met Gala. Fellow film icons like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio have also skipped out on the bash. Meanwhile, somehow Friends alums Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow haven't walked up the Met stairs.

While we wait to see what all the stars wear to the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, keep reading to see the surprising list of famous faces who have never attended. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt
J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Britney Spears
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ryan Gosling
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Meryl Streep
Gotham/WireImage
Drake
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Leonardo DiCaprio
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Sam Smith
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Carrie Underwood
Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie
Courtesy of Moët & Chandon
Mariah Carey
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Busy Philipps
John Locher/AP/Shutterstock
Dolly Parton
AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Kesha
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Lisa Kudrow
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Courteney Cox
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jeff Goldblum
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner

