You Won't Believe These Stars Have Never Been to the Met Gala

Watch : 25 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

It's hard to believe some of Hollywood's biggest stars have never been part of fashion's biggest night.

As any fashionista knows, the first Monday in May has become synonymous with the Met Gala—the Costume Institute's annual benefit which boasts one of the most star-studded guest lists of the year.

This year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will honor the late Chanel designer's legacy during the May 1 soiree, which is co-chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

And while Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and Blake Lively have become staples on the Met Gala red carpet, debuting jaw-dropping, haute couture looks each year by top designers, some celebrities have completely avoided the annual fashion fanfare.

Despite being one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses, Meryl Streep has never once stepped out at the Met Gala. Fellow film icons like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio have also skipped out on the bash. Meanwhile, somehow Friends alums Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow haven't walked up the Met stairs.