Don Lemon Leaving CNN After 17 Years

Don Lemon and CNN are parting ways.
The anchor is exiting the network after 17 years, CNN chairman Chris Licht confirmed in an April 24 statement to his colleagues.
"CNN and Don have parted ways," his message began. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
Referring to the morning news show Lemon co-hosted with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, Licht added, "CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."
Lemon, 57, has also addressed his departure, sharing a statement about the decision on Twitter.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he alleged. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
"With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run," Lemon's Twitter statement continued. "They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."
However, shortly after the longtime TV personality shared his statement, the network's communication team responded to the alleged chain of events.
"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," a tweet shared from CNN's communications social media account read. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
News of the Emmy winner's change of position comes two months after he was criticized for comments made about politician Nikki Haley, whom he suggested was not in her prime when discussing the future of her political career.
After his remarks, Lemon—who first joined the network in 2006—underwent formal training, according to CNN Business, who cited an email from Licht, amid returning the desk in late February.
Ahead of the news of his departure, Lemon appeared in his usual co-anchor during the April 24 episode of CNN This Morning.