Don Lemon Leaving CNN After 17 Years

Watch : Don Lemon Clarifies Leaving CNN Remark He Made On-Air

Don Lemon and CNN are parting ways.

The anchor is exiting the network after 17 years, CNN chairman Chris Licht confirmed in an April 24 statement to his colleagues.

"CNN and Don have parted ways," his message began. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Referring to the morning news show Lemon co-hosted with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, Licht added, "CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."

Lemon, 57, has also addressed his departure, sharing a statement about the decision on Twitter.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he alleged. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."