Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal: Get a $98 CozyChic Blanket for $59 Before It Sells Out, Again

If you have a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you know that the softness is just next level. You may think that a blanket is just a blanket, but I'm telling you that you're so wrong about that. There's a reason that these highly sought-after blankets are always sold out. Well, there are many reasons. These blankets are just what you need for a self-care moment or a cozy night at home. They're made from high-quality, incredibly plush fabric. It's hard to find Barefoot Dreams blankets in stock, let alone on sale.
Stop what you're doing and head over to Nordstrom Rack for a can't-miss discount on the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw. This blanket has 45" x 60" dimensions and Nordstrom Rack has it in five colors. Typically, it costs $98, but you can get one for just $59. This deal won't be here forever. Get your shop on while you can.
Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Treat yourself with this soft, luxurious blanket. It's also a great gift. This one is on sale in five colors.
If you think this is your average blanket, think again. Check out these rave reviews.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Amazing blanket. I have purchased more than 30 of these blankets, and I give them as part of my closing gifts in real estate. I also give them to clients or friends who have lost a loved one or has a illness. They wash incredibly well and keep their softness and still look great. My clients love them and also by them for their family members. One of the best blankets I have found and I have tried many blankets."
Another reviewed, "So soft that my dog thinks it's his. LOVE Barefoot Dreams. Got one for me and after receiving it I ordered 3 more for gifts. You can't beat this price!"
A Nordstrom Rack customer said, "I love this blanket. I have 5!"
Another declared, "Softest blanket ever! I want 5 more of these! So comfy! My boyfriend tries to steal it from me all the time!"
"I love our Barefoot Dreams blanket! In fact, our whole family loves it! It makes nap time especially peaceful. And I really appreciate the discounted price. Initially I wouldn't purchase one because of its original high price tag… but once it went on sale, I could no longer resist," a shopper reviewed.
