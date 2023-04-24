Miranda Lambert Talks Pre-Show Rituals, Backstage Must-Haves, and Her Las Vegas Residency

We interviewed Miranda Lambert because we think you'll like her picks. Miranda is a paid spokesperson for Lone River Ranch Water E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas. Miranda Lambert's fans are raving about her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. You can get tickets to Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency for select dates through December 2023. This is a nice change of pace for the singer, who is usually on the road. She explained, "I love that I can stay in one spot for three weeks because I'm used to moving all the time on tour, so it's been nice to just chill."

In an exclusive E! interview, Miranda dished on her pre-show must-haves, including Lone River Ranch Water. She is the star of the most recent campaign for the premium tequila cocktails and they have become a backstage staple during her residency. Miranda also shared her go-to hair repair mask in between performances, the product she trusts to take off her makeup after a concert, and the snacks she keeps in the dressing room.