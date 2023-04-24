Fox News Announces Tucker Carlson's Departure in Surprise Message

Watch : Kanye West's Tucker Carlson Interview: Biggest Moments

Tucker Carlson is making a swift exit from Fox News.

So swift, in fact, that the conservative anchor's last episode of Fox News Tonight already aired on April 21, the network has confirmed.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the company announced in an April 24 statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Until a new host takes over, Fox News Tonight will be anchored by a rotating group of Fox News personalities.

No further details have been given on the reason for the parting of ways, and the 53-year-old—who began hosting Fox News Tonight in 2016—has yet to publicly comment on his departure.

The announcement of Carlson's exit comes nearly a week after Fox reached a massive $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a last minute effort to avoid a trial in its defamation case.