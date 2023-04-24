Get These $118 Lululemon Flared Pants for $58, a $54 Tank Top for $29, $68 Shorts for $39, and More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy and you need some shopping suggestions, there are so many pieces you'll love from lululemon. The brand has pieces made from high-performance fabric that won't sacrifice style for function. Even if you're not athletic and you just want to feel comfortable lounging around on the couch, you'll fall in love with the supremely soft fabrics from lululemon.

You'll adore these flared, sweat-wicking pants that are on sale for $59 (originally $118). Score this ultra-breathable tank top for just $29 instead of paying $58. If you're a runner, you'll love these lined shorts that you can get for $39 (originally $68).

There are so many fashionable and functional finds at lululemon. Here are some shopping editor-approved suggestions to make your shopping a little bit easier. Get your shop on before these sell out. That happens a lot when it comes to lululemon.