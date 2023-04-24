North West Joins Mom Kim Kardashian on Red Carpet at Daily Front Row Awards

Kim Kardashian and North West are one stylish mother-daughter duo.
As for the proof? Look no further than the Kardashians star's appearance alongside her 9-year-old daughter at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23.
As seen in pics from the event's red carpet top, Kim wore a grey bandeau top paired with a matching high-waisted wrap skirt and black open-toe high heel sandals. As for North, she also proved to be the ultimate young fashionista, rocking a black blazer and matching wide-leg pants, completing the ensemble with black platform shoes.
During the star-studded evening, Kim and North helped present the Hair Artist of the Year award to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. And as North aptly shared onstage, when it comes to the 39-year-old, "There's no words, Chris Appleton's the best."
And it's more than safe to say Chris feels the same, as the well-known hairdresser—who also gave a shoutout to fiancé Lukas Gage during his acceptance speech—gushed about his admiration for Kim.
"Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me and making me feel perfect when I know I'm not," Chris shared. "Most of all, thank you to Kim. Everyone says this—anyone I've ever met says how kind she is. Honestly, she's the nicest person I've ever met. She's so giving, so generous and really doesn't have to be."
But Kim and North weren't the only duo in attendance at this year's event presented by FIJI Water. Keep reading to see even more celebs from the celebration.
-Reporting by Alyssa Morin