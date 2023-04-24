North West Joins Mom Kim Kardashian on Red Carpet at Daily Front Row Awards

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Power Ranger in Sexy Pink Catsuit

Kim Kardashian and North West are one stylish mother-daughter duo.



As for the proof? Look no further than the Kardashians star's appearance alongside her 9-year-old daughter at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23.



As seen in pics from the event's red carpet top, Kim wore a grey bandeau top paired with a matching high-waisted wrap skirt and black open-toe high heel sandals. As for North, she also proved to be the ultimate young fashionista, rocking a black blazer and matching wide-leg pants, completing the ensemble with black platform shoes.



During the star-studded evening, Kim and North helped present the Hair Artist of the Year award to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. And as North aptly shared onstage, when it comes to the 39-year-old, "There's no words, Chris Appleton's the best."



And it's more than safe to say Chris feels the same, as the well-known hairdresser—who also gave a shoutout to fiancé Lukas Gage during his acceptance speech—gushed about his admiration for Kim.