Get 2 MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix Setting Sprays for the Price of 1

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix + Hydrating Setting Spray Reviews

An initially skeptical shopper said, "Okay, I have heard that MAC setting spray was phenomenal. However, I did not want to believe it. This is an EXCELLENT setting spray, I have tried many other setting sprays but this right here is a keeper!!. MAC your the BEST!!"

A longtime fan of the spray shared, "I've been using this for many years (about 15 to be exact) and I always keep one handy. I have super oily skin and fix + helps my make up stay intact and looking great all day, even in the hot/humid summer months!"

A shopper wrote, "I'm going through SOOO many of these. I never found a spray that was as great as MAC prep and prime fix + the smell is amazing."

A devoted MAC user declared, "This is a product I will not be without. Sets the makeup and feels good without drying the skin. Plus it smells good."

"This Mac setting spray is A Definite Must Have for me to set makeup daily. It's such a must that I always have several back-up just in case I run out. I use this setting spray before the application of my foundation and after I finish applying the rest of my make-up giving me a flawless look. Its lightweight mist application has NO WEIRD chemical smell which very important for me. I highly recommend this Mac setting spray," a QVC shopper shared.

Another explained, "When I use this before and after I put my make up on it literally stays on without smearing or smudging all day! If I forget to take my makeup off at night, the next morning my eyeshadow and mascara looks great as if I had just put it in. I love this product! I tried for the first time when QVC had the set together including the travel size and I thought it was a great price but I never dreamed it would be this good! Love it!"

"I rarely wear makeup but got this as a primer and setting spray. Well I now use this every day. Once in the morning and once before bed. It is so refreshing, a customer shared.

Someone else explained, "I have very dry and dehydrated skin. At times it was super oily and horrible. This product works well whenever my skin is acting up -esp when i work long hours. It gives the nice dewy look that i love, helps to hydrate my skin whenever it becomes dry and flaky. It also brings out the pigment of eyeshadow- making the colour more vibrant."

A MAC shopper declared, "Best setting spray ever tried in my life! Can't live without!"

