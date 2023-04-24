Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Is Engaged to Matt Kaplan

Call her
daddy fiancée, because Alex Cooper is engaged.
The Call Her Daddy podcast host is set to tie the knot with film producer Matt Kaplan, she confirmed during an interview with W Magazine published April 24.
Alex began dating Matt—who co-produced To All the Boys I've Loved Before and is the CEO of Ace Entertainment—after meeting on a Zoom call in 2020, and they went on to lead a private relationship before taking this next step. After all, Alex only referred to him as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" on her podcast. But now, Matt's real name (and title as her fiancé) is out in the open.
As for how he popped the special question? It took a bit of sneaking around.
Back in March, Matt and Alex's publicist arranged a fake photo shoot so that Alex would already be in hair and makeup for the special moment when it happened. When she returned home from the faux shoot, Alex was greeted to a sea of lit candles, music and a scavenger hunt.
Alex told the outlet that the scavenger hunt included a different theme in every room, with photos and mementos from their relationship. The last clue in the hunt was a glass of champagne and a card prompting her to go down to their courtyard.
"He was down there with our two dogs in little bow ties," Alex recalled. "He got down on one knee and said, 'You're my soulmate, the love of my life. You make me a better man. Please do me the honor of marrying me.' I, like, blacked out. I think I said yes at first. It was very surreal."
The special moment was one that Alex didn't always envision for herself.
"Matt and I had talked about having kids together, but I was always unsure if marriage was something that I wanted," she told the outlet. "Growing up, I never wanted to conform to something that society is telling us: to get married to a man and live happily ever after."
But her feelings towards tying the knot changed after she began dating Matt.
"With Matt, it immediately was obvious to me, once our relationship progressed to the point that it was time, that yes, I would love to marry him," she noted. "We had a really great dynamic early on that I didn't have in previous relationships, which is the amount that we communicate—even over-communicate—about difficult things. Having that foundation of honesty and trust allowed us to get through things in life that made it so I couldn't envision anyone else by my side."
So, Alex gave Matt a green light before officially saying "yes."
"We went to a date night at Giorgio Baldi in November, and I told him that he could propose whenever he wanted," she recalled. "He was beaming, because he had accepted that maybe we wouldn't get married."
Fast forward to now and Alex has a sparkling, oval-cut engagement ring on that finger. With that being said, she can't put a finger on how she imagines her special day.
"Quite literally, I have no idea what I want," she admitted. "I really did not grow up ever envisioning a wedding. I don't have a Pinterest board of flowers and dresses. What I do know is it will not be one of those big, big dresses. No princess gowns for me, although that would allow me to put sweatpants underneath."
As for having Matt on her explosively successful podcast, Alex noted, "In terms of a full-length interview, I don't think right now. But who knows? Never say never." If that was to occur, Matt would join a long list of interview subjects that Alex has welcomed, including Hailey Bieber, Madison Beer and Cole Sprouse.