Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Is Engaged to Matt Kaplan

Watch : Alex Cooper Reveals Her DREAM List of Guests for Call Her Daddy

Call her daddy fiancée, because Alex Cooper is engaged.

The Call Her Daddy podcast host is set to tie the knot with film producer Matt Kaplan, she confirmed during an interview with W Magazine published April 24.

Alex began dating Matt—who co-produced To All the Boys I've Loved Before and is the CEO of Ace Entertainment—after meeting on a Zoom call in 2020, and they went on to lead a private relationship before taking this next step. After all, Alex only referred to him as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" on her podcast. But now, Matt's real name (and title as her fiancé) is out in the open.

As for how he popped the special question? It took a bit of sneaking around.

Back in March, Matt and Alex's publicist arranged a fake photo shoot so that Alex would already be in hair and makeup for the special moment when it happened. When she returned home from the faux shoot, Alex was greeted to a sea of lit candles, music and a scavenger hunt.