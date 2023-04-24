Get a $69 Deal on $155 Worth of Josie Maran Skincare Products

Do you need more info before you shop? Check out these rave reviews.

Josie Maran Argan Milk Body Serum Reviews

"This saved my skin while I had a long hospital stay with my daughter. The hospital was so cold and my skin was drying out within the first few days. I started using this lotion instead of my body butter and my skin improved so much. I used this all over, even my face after showering and at night. It made a HUGE difference. I will forever use this," a shopper wrote.

Another reviewed, "I am so in love with this product. My face and body is so beautiful, after only a few times. I will never be with out this make it gallon jugs so I will nevvvvvvver be without it."

Someone shared, "It makes my skin feel incredible!!! I've added this to my morning and evening facial routine."

Josie Maran Argan Milk Intense Hydration Nightly Cream Reviews

"Non irritating for my super sensitive skin. Not greasy but soft and hydrated when I wake. Feels like I just applied it," a shopper said.

Another reviewed, "Awesome hydrating cream. I have very dry skin in the winter and I'm sensitive to fragrances. This cream is perfect for me."

Someone raved, "Feels super silky and absorbs into the skin right away! Helps to lock in moisture, prevents dryness and is amazing for winter. I use this cream every night and always wake up with fresh, bright skin - would highly recommend this product to all!"

Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Reviews

A QVC shopper said, "I have a real problem. I hoard this Milk serum. I was lucky enough to get the 6 ounce mega size in the TSV this month. In fact, I ordered 2 sets. The milk is the best product on QVC, bar none. Once you try it you won't go back to anything else. I love it!"

Another gushed, "Only been using this for about 2- weeks and I'm in love. I honestly put this on day and night, and seriously cannot wait to get up in the morning and put it back on. I mean WOW. My skin is so soft I can't stop touching it. Now I don't ever see myself being without this. This is my ride or die, I'm OBSESSED."

"I have really dry skin. I had treatments for cancer and my skin has really been bad since that and I got this for my Face and I have your Body Butter and the Argan Oil and so far I can see a great improvement but I need more of your products but I don't know what to get. So any help would be great. Thanks so much," someone wrote.

