Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Reveal Sex of Baby

Nearly three months after Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro announced they’re expecting after trying to conceive for a decade, the couple has revealed their baby's sex.

By Kisha Forde Apr 24, 2023 11:55 AMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesMaria MenounosCelebrities
Watch: Maria Menounos & Husband Keven Undergaro Expecting 1st Baby

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro will soon have a baby girl in their household.
 
After the couple announced earlier this year that they're expecting following a decade-long fertility journey, the pair recently revealed the baby's sex.
 
"We're having a girl!" the TV host shared during the April 24 episode of the Heal Squad x Maria Menounos podcast. "We're very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming."
 
As Menounos explained, she, 44, and Undergaro, 55, have also already chosen their baby's moniker.
 
"We've been thinking about names for years, because as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us," she said. "We've thought about names forever, and I think we've come up with the perfect name for this baby."
 
Their baby's sex reveal comes nearly three months after the couple shared they're expecting a baby after years of trying to start a family. 

2023 Celebrity Babies

"We are so grateful to everyone who helped make this beautiful blessing happen," Menounos told E! News in a Feb. 7 statement. "I am so excited to be a mom and Keven is so excited to be a dad! And my dad is over the moon to be a papou."

The Better Together author also shared the news on social media with a touching post dedicated to her late mom, Litsa Menounos, who passed away in May 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

"Can't believe I'm sharing this news without her in the physical," the TV correspondent wrote, in part, in an Instagram post. "But I know she made it happen on the other side and is going to be with me every step of the way."

