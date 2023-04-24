Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Reveal Sex of Baby

"We are so grateful to everyone who helped make this beautiful blessing happen," Menounos told E! News in a Feb. 7 statement. "I am so excited to be a mom and Keven is so excited to be a dad! And my dad is over the moon to be a papou."

The Better Together author also shared the news on social media with a touching post dedicated to her late mom, Litsa Menounos, who passed away in May 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.