Dancing With the Stars' Len Goodman Dead at 78

The Dancing With the Stars family has lost one of its own.

Len Goodman, the former head judge who announced his departure from the series in November, has died.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Goodman's rep said in an April 24 statement obtained by NBC News . "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

According to BBC News, a manager for the Strictly Come Dancing alum shared that Goodman battled bone cancer and died in hospice care April 22 "surrounded by his family."

Goodman, who began his professional dancing career as a teen, served as a judge on the popular BBC competition series Strictly Come Dancing from its launch in 2004 until 2016. Simultaneously, Goodman—along with fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli—became a beloved part of the United States' series Dancing With the Stars when it premiered on ABC in 2005.