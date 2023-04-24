Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Star-Studded Wedding

Watch : Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's wedding had no shortage of romantic details—or celebrity guests.

The couple said "I do" on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes in the South of France, per Vogue, who confirmed the news on Instagram that same day.

The star-studded guest list included her father Lionel Richie, sister Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Joel Madden, according to People, as well as Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

As for what the magical day entailed? Posts shared to Sofia's Instagram Story gave a look at the epic firework show that took place on the day of their nuptials—and the lively after-party that took place post-saying "I do."

But the glimpses did not stop there, as seen in a TikTok shared to Sofia's profile April 23, the bride engaged in a bouquet toss while standing on steps at the venue lined with white flowers. In the clip, Sofia donned a halter-neck, bridal gown with a show-stopping veil. The look marked one of three incredible bridal styles she wore in honor of the occasion.