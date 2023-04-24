Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Star-Studded Wedding

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in front of a star-studded group of guests, including Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz. See inside their special day.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 24, 2023 12:19 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesWeddingsBenji MaddenNicole RichieCameron DiazJoel MaddenCouplesCelebritiesSofia Richie
Watch: Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's wedding had no shortage of romantic details—or celebrity guests.

The couple said "I do" on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes in the South of France, per Vogue, who confirmed the news on Instagram that same day.

The star-studded guest list included her father Lionel Richie, sister Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Joel Madden, according to People, as well as Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

As for what the magical day entailed? Posts shared to Sofia's Instagram Story gave a look at the epic firework show that took place on the day of their nuptials—and the lively after-party that took place post-saying "I do."

But the glimpses did not stop there, as seen in a TikTok shared to Sofia's profile April 23, the bride engaged in a bouquet toss while standing on steps at the venue lined with white flowers. In the clip, Sofia donned a halter-neck, bridal gown with a show-stopping veil. The look marked one of three incredible bridal styles she wore in honor of the occasion.

photos
Sofia Richie's Paris Bachelorette Party

The bride also sported a white, beaded gown for her rehearsal dinner and a white, mini dress with a fabric flower for the post-wedding after-party. All of these incredible looks were captured by Vogue during Sofia's final dress fitting before her big day, where she gushed about her fiancé.

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Responds to Report About Alleged Letter to King Charles

2

Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Star-Studded Wedding

3

Ant Anstead Shares New Photos With Renée Zellweger on 2nd Anniversary

"What I look forward to the most about my wedding day is honestly just being present with my husband," Sofia noted in footage of the fitting, which the outlet shared to YouTube April 22. "I am so excited to be married just because I'm marrying Elliot. I know that sound so cheesy and I'm not gonna cry. He's like the man of my dreams."

Now, the couple have wrapped on a dreamy wedding. To see glimpses inside the star-studded celebration, keep reading...

TikTok / Sofia Richie
Bouquet Toss

Who will catch it?

TikTok / Sofia Richie
Next to Wed?

We have a winner!

Instagram
Feeling Fireworks

As seen on guest Tania Shroff's April 23 Instagram Story, the couple shared a smooch in front of an epic view on their special day.

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Time to Dance

The bride danced to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" at the wedding after-party.

Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi
After-Party Look

Sofia rocked her third wedding style: A Chanel mini dress.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

The bride's sister donned a black, one-shoulder gown at the wedding.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

A back view of the star's dress at her sister's special day.

Instagram
Marianna Hewitt

The beauty influencer shared a look at her attire for the occasion on her Instagram Story April 22 with the words, "Ready for the wedding."

EliotPress / MEGA
Dreamy Dinner

The couple were spotted looking smitten at their rehearsal dinner before the big day.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

The star shared this pic of herself at Sofia and Elliot's wedding rehearsal dinner on Instagram.

instagram.com/roxybijan
Pre-Wedding Style

Sofia appeared before her wedding in the South of France.

instagram.com/ali.meller
Pre-Wedding Bliss

Sofia and Elliot appeared together before their wedding.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Responds to Report About Alleged Letter to King Charles

2

Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Star-Studded Wedding

3

Ant Anstead Shares New Photos With Renée Zellweger on 2nd Anniversary

4

Matthew Perry Says Keanu Reeves Won't Be in Future Versions of Memoir

5

How Love Is Blind’s Amber Pike Is Shading the Show