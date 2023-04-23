Matthew Perry Says Keanu Reeves Won't Be Mentioned in Future Versions of His Memoir

Watch : Matthew Perry Apologizes to Keanu Reeves After Memoir Diss

Matthew Perry is making a change to his memoir.

Six months after Matthew issued a public apology to Keanu Reeves for dissing him in the book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 17 Again star shared that future copies will not mention the John Wick actor's name.

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," Matthew said of the Keanu lines during a panel at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 22. "I pulled his name because I live on the same street. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

As seen in excerpts of the book released in 2022, the Friends actor had mentioned Keanu while reflecting on a few deaths, including the passing of River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose in 1993, and of Chris Farley, who passed away in 1997.