17 Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed: $30,000 Tickets, an Age Limit and Absolutely No Selfies

Cue the Justin Timberlake memes because it's gonna be May and the Super Bowl of fashion is upon us.

That's right, the 2023 Met Gala is here, so you know what that means: It's time to break out your fanciest sweatpants and prepare to scratch your head over how your favorite celebrity's outfit relates to this year's theme, which is celebrating the work of Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

The annual affair is so exclusive that it's just one of four days that New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art closes—the others being Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. But the Met Gala, which was first held in 1948 and serves as a fundraiser for the museum's costume institute, did not become the sartorial sensation that its known for today until Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over as the gala's chair in 1995.

Under her direction, the arduous prep that goes into throwing the Met Gala has become mythical, with individual ticket prices sky-rocketing to $30,000—just wait until you hear how much a table costs—and hundreds of staffers working year-round to make sure the menu, seating chart and the exhibit itself are all picture-perfect...even if celebs aren't allowed to snap photographs of anything once they step off the red carpet.