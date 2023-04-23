Keke Palmer Comments on Her Sexuality and Gender Identity While Receiving Vanguard Award

Watch : Keke Palmer Gets Real About Motherhood Struggles After Baby's Birth

Keke Palmer is reflecting on navigating her sexuality and gender identity.

The Nope star candidly spoke about those aspects of her life while accepting a Vanguard Award during the Los Angeles LGBT Center's The Center Gala on April 22.

"Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion," Keke said onstage, per Variety. "I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough. You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything."

The event took place two months after Keke welcomed her first baby, a boy, with partner Darius Jackson. Elsewhere in her speech, Keke shared she has sometimes shifted the way she carries herself in pursuit of positive feedback.

"So often, I lead with masculinity. And as a woman, I've always been met with so much disdain," Keke added. "I think so much of that came from who I thought I had to be to get respect, admiration and love. I've always really wanted to be like my father…to want to be taken seriously and not diminish because I was a woman. That's always been a source of pain and resentment."