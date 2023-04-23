The Young and the Restless' Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Although the experience is uncomfortable, Eric shared that he is willing to endure it in pursuit of recovery.

"Every time you go there, of course you cringe because they're gonna go up your you-know-what and infuse you with that serum," he said, "but if it helps you, then to hell with it. I'll do it."

While receiving the immunotherapy, the actor is navigating a balance between living his active lifestyle and not overdoing it.

"I work out but reduced. I hit the heavy bag, but not for as long as I usually do," he explained. "I do some weights, but less weights. I do stationary bike, but less so. That's a difficult thing to learn as an athlete, difficult to learn to slow down, to do it but do less of it. I've learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out."

While his activity level has changed, one aspect of his life has remained the same: His work life.

"I still am happy to be able to go work. That I enjoy. It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people," he noted before declaring with tears in his eyes, "I love your support."

Looking towards the future Eric assured fans, "I will lick this. This bastard ain't gonna get me. I'm gonna get it. I'll be in top form again soon."