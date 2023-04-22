Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Respond to Report About Duchess' Alleged Letter to King Charles III

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending The Royal Coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking to set the record straight.

On April 21, The Telegraph reported that Meghan sent a letter to King Charles III about concerns over unconscious bias in the royal family around the time of her and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During their sit down with Oprah, Meghan alleged that "several conversations" were had with Harry and an unidentified royal about "how dark" Meghan and Harry's firstborn child's skin would be.

The Telegraph added that this alleged correspondence between Charles and Meghan is "thought to be one of the factors" behind her decision to not attend the upcoming coronation.

Now, the couple is addressing the speculation surrounding her absence at the upcoming event.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," the couple's spokesperson told E! News in an April 22 statement. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous."