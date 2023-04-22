Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Criticism Over Her Birthday Flowers

Ever wonder what the Kardashian-Jenners eventually do with the enormous floral displays they often receive as gifts?
Kourtney Kardashian has the answer. The Poosh founder, whose family is occasionally criticized by social media users over Instagram pics that showcase their lavish lifestyle, recently responded to one of several people who commented on her April 19 post about her 44th birthday. It contains videos of multiple massive floral bouquets that she received as gifts.
"What do you think they do with the flowers after they are looked at?" the person asked, to which Kourtney replied, "We donate them to the children's hospital."
This is similar to what her sister Khloe Kardashian has said their family does with food left over from their many parties.
"Serious question... what do y'all do with all the props, decor, and leftover food after birthday parties!!?" one fan tweeted in 2019. "I just watched khloe's from last weekend, North/P's the week before and Saint's last night. It's SO MUCH, I'm so curious! @khloekardashian @KimKardashian @kourtneykardash"
Khloe responded, "The decor is normally rented but anything personal (like the quote signs) I have in storage for another function one day. The food left overs always get donated to a food bank or church. Sometimes the food may go elsewhere Depending on the situation."
Kourtney rang in her birthday, her first as a married woman, with husband Travis Barker, who whisked her away on a couple's road trip to Santa Barbara, Calif.
The two stayed at the famed Kennedy Cottage on San Ysidro Ranch, where late President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent their honeymoon in 1953. Travis gifted Kourtney a signed sketch by artist Yoshitomo Nara, which was sold at an auction for approximately $161,819, and took her out for dinner.
"My soulmate," he wrote to her on Instagram. "I'm so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife."
Kourtney commented, "I'm crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband."