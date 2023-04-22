Alex Pettyfer's Wife Toni Garrn Announces They Are Getting a Divorce

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are parting ways.
The model revealed in an April 21 message that she and the Endless Love actor, who share 21-month-old daughter Luca together, are divorcing after two years of marriage.
"Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Toni wrote on her Instagram Story. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca."
While Alex has not publicly spoken out on Toni's announcement, he took to his own Instagram Story April 22 with a photo of what appears to be Luca on a swing. He wrote alongside the snap, "Happiness."
Prior to their breakup, Alex and Toni were first spotted together back in February 2019 at Elton John's Oscars party. Later that same year, Alex popped the question right before Christmas.
At the time, Toni gushed in an Instagram post, "Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."
The pair eventually tied the knot in 2020. A source told E! News that they said "I do" at the Berner Schloss palace in Hamburg, Germany—the model's hometown.
As seen in a photo shared to both of their Instagram profiles at the time, Toni sported a gold, slip dress for the special day. Meanwhile, Alex rocked a green tweed suit. Toni captioned the snap on her profile, "Now you really get to call me wifey."
The following year, Toni revealed to the world that she was pregnant with their first child by sharing a video of a shoot she did with Vogue Germany, where she shared her excitement for this new chapter.
"The best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant," Toni noted in the clip. "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."
Once their little one arrived, Toni declared that welcoming their daughter was "the most magical experience of my life"
The model wrote of their baby girl on Instagram July 19, 2021, "She immediately stole our hearts forever."